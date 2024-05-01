An immigrant from Laos who has cancer has won the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot along with his wife and friend

Sports Betting

On Monday, a man came forward to claim the $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot. His name was Cheng “Charlie” Saephan. He purchased more than 20 tickets at the Plaid Pantry in Portland, Oregon. Mr. Saephan is an immigrant who has been living in the United States since 1994. Unfortunately, Charlie is also battling cancer. 

Saephan has been battling cancer for the last eight years and even had chemotherapy treatment last week. Now that Mr. Saephan has won this enormous Powerball, he has plenty of money to find one of the best cancer doctors in the country. Along with Charlie, his wife Duanpen Saephan and his friend Laiza Chao also were big winners.

Charlie Saephan prayed to God to help him and he more than answered

The winning numbers drawn on Saephan’s ticket were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and a red Powerball 9. Charlie, his wife, and Mr. Chao have all decided to split the cash option. That’s a lump sum payment of $422.3 million. Additionally, the Plaid Pantry received a $100K bonus for selling the winning ticket in April. It was the richest prize in Oregon Lottery history. The state’s previous record was $340 million in 2005. 

Their $1.3 billion in winnings is the 4th-largest Powerball jackpot in history. The biggest was in 2022 when someone in California won $2.04 billion. Charlie Saephan, his wife, and his friend are more than ecstatic with the money they’ve won.

Zach Wolpin
