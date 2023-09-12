Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Linebacker Shift As Birds Promote Nicholas Morrow To 53-Man, Sign Evans To Practice Squad, Place Dean On IR

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Photo via ChicagoBears.com

The Eagles knew on Monday that Nakobe Dean would be missing some time due to injury.

Evidently, they determined it’d be worthwhile to move him as they placed Dean on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The move will sideline Dean for at least four weeks, meaning he us now ineligible to play against the Vikings, Buccaneers, Commanders and Rams. His first chance at playing, if he can return by then, will be in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Dean’s IR placement leaves starters Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss without any backups, so naturally the team promoted linebacker Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad.

The veteran had been with the team all offseason so is familiar with the defense. He was a starter for the Bears last year.

With the Bears, Morrow recorded 116 tackles with an interception and two defensed passes last season. He’ll serve as the primary backup at linebacker.

With the open practice squad spot, the Eagles bring in another experienced backer in Rashaan Evans.

Evans is a former first-round pick who is great at the run, but has not had a good season in pass coverage since 2018.

As a starter for Atlanta last season, Evans recorded 159 tackles with two sacks and four defensed passes.

