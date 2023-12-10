Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Eagles vs. Cowboys Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, and More! Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) take to the road for a MASSIVE NFC East battle against the rival Dallas Cowboys (9-3) on Sunday Night Football. The ‘Boys are coming off a 41-35 Thanksgiving shootout with the Seattle Seahawks. The Birds are looking to rebound from a 42-19 drubbing by the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for Eagles vs. Cowboys in Arlington.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
  • Kickoff: 8:20 PM/EST
  • Gameday Weather: Domed Stadium
  • Telecast: NBC Sports with Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP-FM with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick
  • Team Records: Eagles (10-2) | DAL (9-3)
  • Betting Odds: Eagles (+145) | DAL (-175)

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Odds

Bet PHI DAL Play
Moneyline +145 -175 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 51.5-Points (-110) Under 51.5-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five Things to Watch:

  • How will Dallas Goedert’s return affect the Eagles’ offensive play calling? He’s Jalen Hurts’ safety valve and an above average run blocker. Will the Birds be able to get out of the offensive quagmire with Goedert’s return to the lineup?
  • Shaq Leonard will be making his first appearance in an Eagles uniform, will the former All-Pro prove a change of scenery was all that was needed?
  • The Birds’ defense will have to prove their “want to” on Sunday night. Will they “want to” make up for last week’s subpar performance against San Fran or will they be content with mouthing off in the media?
  • Dallas enters the game with a 14-game home winning streak.
  • The Eagles are going for their first regular season sweep of Dallas since 2011.

The Cowboys Win If…

The Dallas Cowboys win this game if the Philadelphia Eagles of last week show up.  Dallas has the offensive weapons, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson, that can cause some serious mismatches for the Eagles. Dallas could potentially jump out to a serious lead if they get an Eagles club that is once again playing down.

The Eagles Win If…

Hang with me here for a second, the Philadelphia Eagles win this game if they use the RUN to set up the PASS. Yes, the Eagles have some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL. Yes, the Eagles are getting Dallas Goedert back. Yes, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines. It’s time for OC Brian Johnson to go back to the basics and pound the rock. Say it with me: “POUND.THE.ROCK!” A good run game will ALWAYS set up a superb passing game. Defensively, the Eagles have to want to make a play. Last week was a weak performance from a group that usually does make a play when it’s needed the most. In short, the Birds need to get back to playing complete football.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Prediction

This game is going to tell us a lot about the 2023-24 Philadelphia Eagles and whether or not they’re as resilient as we all think. A loss on Sunday night and the Birds potentially tumble from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the No. 5 seed in the manner of seven-days. A win and the Birds are NFC East Champions and control their own destiny for the remainder of the regular season.

Getting Dallas Goedert back is going to prove to be the difference to the Birds. Look for Hurts and Goedert to connect early and set the tone for the Eagles offense. This game will likely play out in a similar fashion to their previous meeting and will come down to the end. In the end, it’s going to be Jalen Hurts that carries —literally— the Eagles to a victory and back-to-back division titles.

Philadelphia Eagles 31- | Dallas Cowboys- 27

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Christian Elliss, Bring Back Greg Ward

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Christian Elliss, Bring Back Greg Ward

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Free Agent LB Shaquille Leonard Reportedly Signing With Birds
Eagles Roster Moves: Free Agent LB Shaquille Leonard Reportedly Signing With Birds
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Odds: Cowboys Open as Home Favorite for Sunday Night Football Showdown
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Odds: Cowboys Open as Home Favorite for Sunday Night Football Showdown
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Show Absolutely Nothing In Loss To 49ers
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Show Absolutely Nothing In Loss To 49ers
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 3 2023
Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for 49ers vs. Eagles!
49ers vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for 49ers vs. Eagles!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 3 2023
Eagles
Eagles Schedule Update: Birds Game With Seahawks Flexed To Monday Night Football
Eagles Schedule Update: Birds Game With Seahawks Flexed To Monday Night Football
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 30 2023
Eagles
Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender
Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 30 2023
Go to top button