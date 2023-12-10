Eagles vs. Cowboys Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) take to the road for a MASSIVE NFC East battle against the rival Dallas Cowboys (9-3) on Sunday Night Football. The ‘Boys are coming off a 41-35 Thanksgiving shootout with the Seattle Seahawks. The Birds are looking to rebound from a 42-19 drubbing by the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for Eagles vs. Cowboys in Arlington.
The Dallas Cowboys win this game if the Philadelphia Eagles of last week show up. Dallas has the offensive weapons, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson, that can cause some serious mismatches for the Eagles. Dallas could potentially jump out to a serious lead if they get an Eagles club that is once again playing down.
Hang with me here for a second, the Philadelphia Eagles win this game if they use the RUN to set up the PASS. Yes, the Eagles have some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL. Yes, the Eagles are getting Dallas Goedert back. Yes, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines. It’s time for OC Brian Johnson to go back to the basics and pound the rock. Say it with me: “POUND.THE.ROCK!” A good run game will ALWAYS set up a superb passing game. Defensively, the Eagles have to want to make a play. Last week was a weak performance from a group that usually does make a play when it’s needed the most. In short, the Birds need to get back to playing complete football.
This game is going to tell us a lot about the 2023-24 Philadelphia Eagles and whether or not they’re as resilient as we all think. A loss on Sunday night and the Birds potentially tumble from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the No. 5 seed in the manner of seven-days. A win and the Birds are NFC East Champions and control their own destiny for the remainder of the regular season.
Getting Dallas Goedert back is going to prove to be the difference to the Birds. Look for Hurts and Goedert to connect early and set the tone for the Eagles offense. This game will likely play out in a similar fashion to their previous meeting and will come down to the end. In the end, it’s going to be Jalen Hurts that carries —literally— the Eagles to a victory and back-to-back division titles.
Philadelphia Eagles 31- | Dallas Cowboys- 27