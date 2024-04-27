Eagles

NFL Draft: Eagles Add Will Shipley, Future Picks In Fourth Round

The Eagles finally went with an offensive player on day three of the draft.

But first, Howie did some of his maneuvering.

With so many picks, the front office moved pick 120 for a third-rounder next year. This was an expected move for the Eagles, who like to stockpile earlier picks for the next year so they can make additional picks and have resources to make trades for vets. The pick will come from the Dolphins.

Then they added a fifth-rounder next season by dropping back four picks from 123 to 127.

With that 127th pick, the Eagles added Clemson running back Will Shipley.

Shipley was a 1,000 yard runner for Clemson in 2022 and topped 800 for a team that struggled in most every facet this past season.

Opting to enter the draft after just three seasons, he’s got a bit less mileage.

The knock on him is that he’s undersized and may lack the power as a result. Really though, there have been so many productive small backs that it’s almost odd a back would fall so far with that being the thing that holds him back.

Over the past two seasons, he’s appeared in 26 games and has 2009 rushing yards with 486 receiving yards.

His effectiveness in the passing game and willingness to block combined with vision to see and hit holes should fit especially well in Kellen Moore’s offense behind the Eagles offensive line.

Set to pick just five picks later, the Eagles dropped out of the fourth round by sending pick 132 and 210 to Detroit. The Eagles get a fifth-rounder (164), move  up nine spots in the sixth round with pick 201 and add a fourth-rounder next season.

 

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Additional Picks Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Picks Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Picks Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

