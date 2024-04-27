NFL Draft: Eagles Use Compensatory Picks For Trevor Keegan, More Picks At Close Of Fifth Round

The Eagles had a pair of picks late in the fifth round that were awarded to them for losing key free agents last season.

With those picks, the Eagles made another trade, sending 171 to the Jets for picks 185 and 190 – setting the record for the most trades during a draft by one team ever.

When they got to pick 172, they added their first offensive lineman of the draft.

The 310lb guard was a team captain for the reigning champion Wolverines.

A first and second-team selection over the last two years, he started at left guard but also kicked out to tackle when needed.

He played all 15 games last season and played all 13 in 2021. His only missed games were due to stingers in 2022.

Keegan is a bit of an odd OL pick for the Eagles, who typically take project players in later rounds on the offensive line that have something like massive size. Keegan is instead scouted as an “average” offensive lineman.

On the one hand, that means his weakness is just that he isn’t the best in many areas. On the other, his strength is that he has no obvious whole in his game.

If Jeff Stoutland can get him to improve all around, he should be an immediately available depth piece for the Eagles.

The Eagles have two picks remaining in the draft, both in the sixth round: 185 and 190.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox