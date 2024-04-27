NFL Draft: Eagles Assemble 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Class

The Eagles got a head start on free agency once again this year.
With their final pick coming at 190 in the sixth round, the team had the whole final round of the draft to make calls and let players they had interest in that they’d be looking to sign them if they wound up going undrafted.
With the team showing their interest early, they hope it gets them some good fits and some of the top players left after the draft.
This page will be updated with undrafted free agent signings as they are announced.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
Eagles Offseason Recap: