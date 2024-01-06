Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Playoff Implications and More!

Unbelievably, Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL regular season is here. The Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) will have one last opportunity to get back on track when they travel to the Meadowlands for the regular season finale against the New York Giants (5-11). The Eagles were upset 35-31 a week ago by the hapless Arizona Cardinals. The Giants lost a 26-25 thriller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, playoff scenarios, and more for Eagles vs. Giants.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
  • Kickoff: 4:25 PM/EST
  • Game Day Weather: 38-degrees, partly cloudy, 10-MPH winds
  • Telecast: CBS Sports with Ian Eagle (PxP) and Charles Davis (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP-FM with Merrill Reese (PxP) and Mike Quick (analyst)
  • Team Records: Eagles (11-5) | NYG (5-11)
  • Opening Betting Odds: Eagles (-250) | NYG (+200)
  • Opening Point Spread: Eagles -5.5

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Odds

Bet PHI NYG Play
Moneyline -225 +185 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 42-Points (-110) Under 42-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Scenarios

  • The Eagles have clinched a spot in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs and are playing for seeding.

Eagles Path to the No. 2 Seed

Believe it or not the Eagles can still clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs despite playing like garbage for the past six weeks or so. Here’s the Eagles path to the No. 2 seed.

  • Eagles defeat the New York Giants.
  • Washington defeats the Dallas Cowboys.
    • Eagles would win the NFC East in this scenario.
  • The Eagles would play the N0. 7 seed in Philadelphia.
    • Possible opponents: Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Los Angeles Rams, or Seattle

Eagles Most Likely Playoff Scenario

  • Eagles are locked in to the No. 5 seed.
  • Eagles will travel to the NFC South Winner for Wild Card Weekend.
    • Possible opponents: Atlanta, New Orleans, or Tampa Bay

Eagles vs. Giants: Five Things to Watch

  • How does Philadelphia respond from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona?
  • Saquon Barkley only rushed for 39-yards in the Giants’ 26-25 loss to the Rams, but he will be facing a Philadelphia team that allowed 221 rushing yards to the lowly Cardinals. Barkley could be a focus on what may be his swan song in Giants’ blue.
  • The Eagles’ defense allowed 449 total yards last week to Arizona. Sunday is a gut check for the much maligned unit.
  • Eagles’ wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been ruled “out” for Sunday with an ankle injury. He will miss the first game of his NFL career.
  • Forget a gut check, this is a ball check game for the Eagles. Sunday will show everyone how much testicular fortitude this team has.

Bonus: Do the Eagles pull their starters if the Cowboys-Commanders game turns lopsided in favor of Dallas?

Eagles vs. Giants Prediction

The New York Football Giants have absolutely nothing to play for, and to paraphrase the great Washington Sentinels head coach Jimmy McGinty: that makes them very dangerous people. So, should the Eagles be on upset alert? Probably, not. Even with dumb “let’s settle for a field goal” play calling, the Eagles’ offense still scored 24-points. The Birds’ offense should be able to move the ball and put points on the scoreboard against the Giants. The big question: will the Eagles’ defense be able to stop anyone? It will be a win for the Eagles but there will still be too many questions come Monday morning.

Eagles- 28 | Giants- 24

