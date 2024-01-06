Eagles vs. Giants Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Playoff Implications and More!

Unbelievably, Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL regular season is here. The Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) will have one last opportunity to get back on track when they travel to the Meadowlands for the regular season finale against the New York Giants (5-11). The Eagles were upset 35-31 a week ago by the hapless Arizona Cardinals. The Giants lost a 26-25 thriller to the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, playoff scenarios, and more for Eagles vs. Giants.
Believe it or not the Eagles can still clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs despite playing like garbage for the past six weeks or so. Here’s the Eagles path to the No. 2 seed.
Bonus: Do the Eagles pull their starters if the Cowboys-Commanders game turns lopsided in favor of Dallas?
The New York Football Giants have absolutely nothing to play for, and to paraphrase the great Washington Sentinels head coach Jimmy McGinty: that makes them very dangerous people. So, should the Eagles be on upset alert? Probably, not. Even with dumb “let’s settle for a field goal” play calling, the Eagles’ offense still scored 24-points. The Birds’ offense should be able to move the ball and put points on the scoreboard against the Giants. The big question: will the Eagles’ defense be able to stop anyone? It will be a win for the Eagles but there will still be too many questions come Monday morning.