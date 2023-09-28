How Will 76ers Be Impacted By Blockbuster Trade Sending Lillard to Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves throughout the league on Wednesday afternoon. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks acquired seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade also involving the Phoenix Suns.
Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023
Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023
Outside of the Bucks moving to the top of the Eastern Conference, how does this blockbuster trade impact the Philadelphia 76ers? The trade opens up a few interesting possibilities for the Sixers to make a deal to improve their roster.
One of those possibilities involves the Miami Heat becoming a team interested in trading for James Harden. Miami reportedly was the clear top suitor for Lillard all offseason. The Heat, after striking out on Lillard, are left with few other options to add a big-name player to their roster. Miami could potentially pivot to Harden, who would be a solid fit on their roster. He is coming off a year in which he averaged 21 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game. The Heat have a clear need for another primary ball handler to take some of the burden off of Jimmy Butler. Their current guard rotation consists of Tyler Herro, a 37-year-old Kyle Lowry, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson. Adding Harden will fill that void while pushing them another step closer to competing for a championship this season.
Assuming Miami does become interested in Harden, the Sixers would then be in an improved position. Miami could afford to give the Sixers a package centered around Caleb Martin, Lowry and a first-round pick. Even if a Harden trade to Miami does not happen, the Sixers could use Miami’s interest to increase their leverage in trade negotiations with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Trade discussions between the Sixers and Clippers have not made much progress throughout the offseason. The Clippers have reportedly been lowballing the Sixers in the Harden negotiations. Sixers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly ended the talks back in mid-August. The Clippers thus far have been the lone team interested in trading for the mercurial guard. As a result, they had all the leverage and were unwilling to give up any significant assets. Adding a potential other team into the talks could help drive up the Sixers’ potential return in a Harden trade.
The potential changes in the Harden trade talks are just one of the ways the Lillard trade could impact the Sixers. The other possible impact on the Sixers would be Jrue Holiday being on the trade market. The Trail Blazers acquired Holiday as part of the three-team Lillard deal, although he is not likely to be there for long. Portland already has a group of talented, young guards on their roster led by Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. According to Wojnarowski, Portland is “expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks” involving Holiday.
The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards. https://t.co/6IR7bcFVrr
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023
The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards. https://t.co/6IR7bcFVrr
Could Holiday reunite with the Sixers, who drafted him back in 2009? PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck reports the Sixers are interested in trading for Holiday.
The Sixers are interested in trying to acquire Jrue Holiday, per a source familiar with their thinking.
Will obviously be a robust market for him, but Philadelphia expected to see what it’ll take to re-route him.
Going to record a quick second pod with @DerekBodnerNBA shortly.
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 27, 2023
The Sixers are interested in trying to acquire Jrue Holiday, per a source familiar with their thinking.
Will obviously be a robust market for him, but Philadelphia expected to see what it’ll take to re-route him.
Going to record a quick second pod with @DerekBodnerNBA shortly.
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 27, 2023
“NBA Today” and connected the Sixers to Holiday. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported in detail about multiple potential avenues opened up to the Sixers as a result of the Lillard trade. One of those involves an interesting three-team trade with the Clippers, Trail Blazers and Sixers. Fischer writes:
Perhaps Holiday entering the trade market presents more flexibility for the Sixers and James Harden. Philadelphia has indeed registered its interest in Holiday with Portland, league sources told Yahoo Sports. And there would seem to be an obvious three-team structure that benefits Portland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, where Holiday returns to the franchise that drafted him, Harden gets his wish and joins the Clippers and the Blazers receive first-round picks from each team. Los Angeles has not been willing to offer more than one selection to Philadelphia for Harden, sources said. The Clippers have also not been willing to include versatile swingman Terance Mann. But if the Sixers and Daryl Morey could spin a potential holdout with Harden into a motivated Holiday, for the cost of one of Philadelphia’s future picks and Harden’s $35.6 million salary, that would bill as fantastic value for all parties involved. But then, maybe the Clippers abandon all pursuit of Harden to go after Holiday in their own right.
Holiday would be a great fit next to ascending guard Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old’s defensive ability could help alleviate some of Maxey’s struggles on that end of the floor. Offensively, Holiday has the ball handling and playmaking skills to help successfully operate the offense. If the Sixers can turn the messy Harden situation into Holiday, they should absolutely jump all over it. The financials of the three-team trade Fischer discussed above works out for all sides. However, the Clippers could just prefer to trade for Holiday themselves. Holiday is arguably a more valuable player than Harden at this stage of their careers.
The other option the Sixers have for acquiring Holiday is to send Tobias Harris to Portland. Holiday is under contract for $34.95 million this season, with a player option worth $37.37 million for 2024-25. The only contract, outside of Harden, the Sixers could match with is Harris’ $39.27 million salary. Harris would provide a veteran presence in Portland while still giving them some future flexibility. His contract comes off the books after this season. The Sixers would also likely have to add in some draft compensation as well. Their 2029 first-round pick is available to be traded, and pick swaps are also an option.
If the Sixers completed a Harris and picks for Holiday trade, they would be left with a gaping hole at power forward. However, the on-court fit Holiday provides next to Maxey might be worth going super thin at the wing positions. Bringing Holiday in would almost assure a Harden trade as well, considering the over abundance of starting guards the Sixers would have.
If the Sixers were to acquire Holiday, Morey would have an interesting decision to make in the 2024 offseason. The team’s moves all throughout this offseason have been geared towards maximizing cap space next offseason. Holiday’s $37.37 million player option, assuming he accepts it, would have a major impact on the Sixers’ flexibility in free agency. Trading for Holiday still might be worth it when considering the excellent on-court fit and lack of long-term salary commitment required. Regardless of what the Sixers do, they undoubtedly have more options available to them now than before the Lillard trade occurred.