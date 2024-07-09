IGT PlayDigital Launches Award-Winning Online Slot In Pennsylvania

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced today that IGT PlayDigital recently added the highly anticipated Prosperity Link™ game to its iGaming content library in the U.S.

‘Prosperity Link Wan Shi Ru Yi’ from IGT PlayDigital will be available for commercial iGaming operators in five U.S. states

This development makes the popular casino game available for commercial iGaming operators in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

“Providing our customers with multi-channel content such as Prosperity Link is an important differentiator for IGT PlayDigital and a cornerstone of our global content strategy,” said Gil Rotem, IGT PlayDigital President.

“Given Prosperity Link’s continued success in gaming venues worldwide, players have developed an affinity for the game, and readily enjoy its compelling gameplay and bonus mechanics.”

IGT’s Prosperity Link Wan Shi Ru Yi™ is the first title of the Prosperity Link game family to launch online in the U.S. The game features a 5×3 reel configuration and offers 243 ways to win.

It also includes many of the same innovative game mechanics, such as Money Balls and Prosperity Pots that helped spark success of the land-based version of the game.

In the Wan Shi Ru Yi base game, the player can land multiplier Wilds that can combine to multiply wins up to 60x.

Along with the exciting Lock & Respin Bonus, players can experience even more chances at big wins during the base game via collected Wilds or free games.

Moreover, IGT PlayDigital plans to release additional Prosperity Link game themes online in 2024, the next one being Prosperity Link Cai Yun Heng Tong™.

IGT’s land-based Prosperity Link game was named “Best Slot Product” in the 2022 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards and amassed a significant player fanbase through deployments around the world.

Of course, IGT currently offers six distinct Prosperity Link base game themes.

In addition to Cai Yun Heng Tong and Wan Shi Ru Yi, three Prosperity Link video slots in IGT’s inventory include Dian Shi Cheng Jin, Ri Jin Dou Jin, and Xi Chu Wang Wai.