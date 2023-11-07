Instant Observations: Joel Embiid’s 48 Points Powers 76ers to Win Over Wizards

Joel Embiid put together another classic performance at the Wells Fargo Center. He dominated the Washington Wizards, scoring 48 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists. Behind that strong effort, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Wizards 146-128 on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tyrese Maxey added in 22 points and 11 assists. Tobias Harris finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Sixers shot the lights out, shooting 56% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.
The Wizards were led in the losing effort by Kyle Kuzma, who finished with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Poole added in 23 points and six assists.
The Sixers are on a five-game winning streak and are sitting at 5-1 this season. Their next matchup is at home against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Here are some instant observations from the win over the Wizards:
– For the first few minutes of the night, Daniel Gafford successfully gave Embiid fits. He made his first four shots of the game, including a pair of dunks, while playing lockdown defense. Embiid began the game shooting 1 of 5 from the field as he struggled against Gafford, who recorded five blocks in the first quarter. However, Embiid gradually got into a rhythm using a combination of mid-range jumpers and getting to the free-throw line. By halftime, Embiid was well on his way to another strong outing. He was up to 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists while helping the Sixers carry a 17-point lead into halftime.
Embiid turned things up a notch in the third quarter, putting together one of the best offensive performances I have ever seen. He scored 29 points in the third frame alone. Most of his damage came in the pick-and-roll, but the Wizards were unable to stop him regardless of where he was on the floor. He got to his spots with ease, whether it was on drives to the basket or working around the elbow. When Embiid gets it going like he did in the third quarter, it is impossible to slow him down. His performance played a large role in helping him be able to sit out the entirety of the fourth quarter, picking up some important additional rest.
– It is hard to believe the rate of improvement Maxey has made as a playmaker this season. He dished out double-digit assists for the second consecutive game, a feat he achieved for the first time in his career. The Sixers exploited the pick-and-roll with Maxey and Embiid, especially in the third quarter. They ran that action four or five consecutive plays, and the Wizards lacked any answer on how to slow it down. Between Maxey’s speed turning the corner and his ability to consistently hit Embiid with accurate pocket passes, opposing defenses are going to have their hands full defending that action. There were some concerns about Maxey’s ability to handle the lead guard duties this season, and through the first six games he has quieted them in a major way.
– Is Harris ever going to have a bad game this season? He continues to flourish in his expanded role, pushing the pace and having a ton of success in the mid-range area. After being relegated to more of a floor spacer role last season, Harris is being much more assertive with the ball this season. He put together another efficient shooting night, although it was overshadowed by Embiid’s domination of the Wizards’ defense.
– It took a few games for Nic Batum to be available to make his Sixers debut, but it was well worth the wait. He made an immediate impact upon entering into the game midway through the first quarter. His first few minutes included a pair of relocation 3-pointers. Batum is the perfect role player to surround Embiid, someone who plays good defense, knocks down outside shots and is willing to move away from the ball. The Sixers have not had someone capable of making shots like the one below since JJ Redick.
THREE FOR THREE FROM THREE!
cc: @nicolas88batum pic.twitter.com/aJlDBLW7Qz
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 7, 2023
The Sixers, post-Harden trade, have a glut of useful wing players. If Batum can consistently produce near that level, he will have a significant role, even potentially as a starter, this season.
– Nobody needed a get right game more than De’Anthony Melton. Outside of a powerful driving dunk, Melton seemed to be on his way towards another cold shooting night. However, he finally broke through from beyond the arc. After struggling mightily to shoot from 3-point range, he got the hot hand from deep in the first half. He ended up knocking down four of his five attempts from 3-point range on his way to scoring 14 points against the Wizards. It was good to see Melton have a strong night, something he can hopefully translate to more success moving forward.
– The Sixers’ improved depth continues to showcase itself early on this season. In addition to Batum’s strong debut, Pat Beverley and Paul Reed both played well off the bench. Beverley finished with six points, four rebounds and five assists in 12 minutes. Reed scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in 14 minutes.
– The Sixers are fortunate the Wizards are the worst defensive team in the league. Their defense was not pretty against Washington. They could not stop dribble penetration while also giving up far too many open 3-pointers. While they were able to get away with it against the Wizards, there are some things the Sixers need to clean up defensively.