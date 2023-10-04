James Harden Shows Up, Practices in Day 2 of 76ers Training Camp

Is the months-long standoff between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers finally over? Harden showed up on the second day of the team’s training camp and reportedly participated in all of practice.
James Harden at 76ers Training Camp today in Colorado (via @sixers) pic.twitter.com/Z5o3AqIGMc
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 4, 2023
Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, head coach Nick Nurse said Harden participated in most of practice. Tobias Harris told reporters after practice, according to PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck, Harden’s “attitude and energy today allowed everybody to understand he [Harden] wants to go out there and compete with us.”
Tobias Harris on Harden: “He’s here and his attitude and energy today allowed everybody to understand that he wants to go out there and compete with us” pic.twitter.com/wURjzXPCVC
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 4, 2023
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night Harden “wants to make the Sixers uncomfortable” to the point “they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade.” Sam Amick of The Athletic on Wednesday morning reported Harden “still has zero intentions of rejoining the team in earnest.”
After Wednesday’s practice, it appears Harden has rejoined the team, at least for the time being. If he remains committed to the Sixers this season, it will lift their chances of competing for a championship. The Sixers are a better team with Harden on the floor than without. Even if Harden still has the desire to be traded out of Philadelphia, he can do himself and the team a favor by continuing to show up and participate in a normal manner. His trade value, and therefore his chances at getting traded, will likely be boosted if he continues to participate fully in team activities.
In other training camp news, Paul Reed was working on shooting corner 3-pointers after Wednesday’s practice.
Floor spacer Paul Reed pic.twitter.com/iLCJPVvKC8
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 4, 2023
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 4, 2023

Nurse's guidance. In his G League career, Reed shot 43.6% from long distance on 91 attempts. However, that has not translated over to the NBA level. If he can add the jumper back into his arsenal, expect his minutes with the Sixers to skyrocket this season.