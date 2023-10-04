Sixers

James Harden Shows Up, Practices in Day 2 of 76ers Training Camp

Matt Gregan
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Is the months-long standoff between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers finally over? Harden showed up on the second day of the team’s training camp and reportedly participated in all of practice.

According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, head coach Nick Nurse said Harden participated in most of practice. Tobias Harris told reporters after practice, according to PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck, Harden’s “attitude and energy today allowed everybody to understand he [Harden] wants to go out there and compete with us.”

Harden’s full participation in the team’s practice comes as a surprise when considering all of the previous reporting. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night Harden “wants to make the Sixers uncomfortable” to the point “they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade.” Sam Amick of The Athletic on Wednesday morning reported Harden “still has zero intentions of rejoining the team in earnest.”

After Wednesday’s practice, it appears Harden has rejoined the team, at least for the time being. If he remains committed to the Sixers this season, it will lift their chances of competing for a championship. The Sixers are a better team with Harden on the floor than without. Even if Harden still has the desire to be traded out of Philadelphia, he can do himself and the team a favor by continuing to show up and participate in a normal manner. His trade value, and therefore his chances at getting traded, will likely be boosted if he continues to participate fully in team activities.

In other training camp news, Paul Reed was working on shooting corner 3-pointers after Wednesday’s practice.

Outside shooting has been a major focus of Reed’s throughout the offseason, often with Nurse’s guidance. In his G League career, Reed shot 43.6% from long distance on 91 attempts. However, that has not translated over to the NBA level. If he can add the jumper back into his arsenal, expect his minutes with the Sixers to skyrocket this season.

Topics  
