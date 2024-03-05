Jason Kelce Retirement Speech Professes Love for Philadelphia Fans and Sends a Final Message to His Teammates: “Change Those Narratives.”

The day most Philadelphia Eagles’ fans were dreading came to pass on Monday. After 13 seasons in the National Football League, center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from professional football. During a nearly 45-minute speech, Kelce spoke of his love for the game, his teammates, the city of Philadelphia, and the fans. In fact, Kelce gushed about the fans and playing in Philadelphia. He discussed his agent telling him “Philadelphia was perfect” for him on the night he was drafted in April 2011. The 36-year-old called playing FOR Philadelphia a “great blessing.”
It looked to be the last act of the heartbeat of the team trying to rally the troops.
“Some people struggle in this city. They can’t handle the boos, the media, or our fans. I consider it a great blessing to play in the most passionate sports town in America. The sense of urgency in the city to win has pushed our organization, has fueled it to take chances, fix problems, and work tirelessly in an effort to win. At times, you hate it as an athlete, especially those new to the city, but when you’ve been through it enough, you learn to appreciate it. No one celebrates their own like the City of Philadelphia. Athletes become demigods in this city, even ones who’s deeds span decades before. The Eagles are the number one ticket in town, the most talked about thing in nearly every moment.”
Jason Kelce on playing in Philadelphia
“Some people struggle in this city. They can’t handle the boos, the media, or our fans. I consider it a great blessing to play in the most passionate sports town in America. The sense of urgency in the city to win has pushed our organization, has fueled it to take chances, fix problems, and work tirelessly in an effort to win. At times, you hate it as an athlete, especially those new to the city, but when you’ve been through it enough, you learn to appreciate it. No one celebrates their own like the City of Philadelphia. Athletes become demigods in this city, even ones who’s deeds span decades before. The Eagles are the number one ticket in town, the most talked about thing in nearly every moment.”
Kelce’s thoughts echo the thoughts of many other superstar athletes that have played in the City of Philadelphia. Allen Iverson, Brian Dawkins, Bryce Harper, Charles Barkley, and countless others echo Kelce’s sentiments.
The timing of the comments come just a few short days after former Eagles’ cornerback Steven Nelson and current team leader Darius Slay discussed at length on The Corner Suite podcast/YouTube show how toxic Philadelphia fans can be.
Darius Slay and Steven Nelson talking about playing for the #Eagles’ fanbase:
(via: The Corner Suite Podcast)
pic.twitter.com/a28d9Hw8Im
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 1, 2024
Darius Slay and Steven Nelson talking about playing for the #Eagles’ fanbase:
(via: The Corner Suite Podcast)
pic.twitter.com/a28d9Hw8Im
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 1, 2024
Nelson, who played with the team during the 2021 season, discussed how the fans were not good for his mental health.
“I learned real quick, I gotta get out of here. It’s not good for my mental health, I’m stressed out. They gonna sit in back of the bench and own your ass. ‘He’s terrible! What the fuck is he doing!?’ You gotta hear that every play, even if make a good play. It got to the point where I’m playing against the fans. I ain’t even focused.”
Former Eagles CB Steven Nelson on the fans
“I learned real quick, I gotta get out of here. It’s not good for my mental health, I’m stressed out. They gonna sit in back of the bench and own your ass. ‘He’s terrible! What the fuck is he doing!?’ You gotta hear that every play, even if make a good play. It got to the point where I’m playing against the fans. I ain’t even focused.”
Slay, who is a team captain, sat nodding his head agreeing with Nelson’s assessment of the fans. He mentioned the copious amounts of “run the ball” chants and booing during the Birds’ epic collapse to finish the 2023 season. As he usually does, Slay backtracked his comments on social media but they speak to the greater mindset of the Eagles’ locker room.
Kelce’s additional comments during his retirement speech certainly seem like a shot across the bow and a reminder to the locker room and organization about the type of players need to be successful in Philadelphia.
“But with that amount of attention, you better be ready to overcome the lows that will happen and persevere in the face of the criticism. Yes, they will let you know when you are not performing well. Every time. But they will also love you if you show effort, aggression, desire, the will to fight. They will love you in this city if you love it the way you love your brother.
You will be loved by going above and beyond to show that you care because they care. They’ve been caring for generations in this town about this team and they aren’t about to accept excuses and soft ass nonsense representing the name on the front of the jersey, something they’ve invested their entire lives in. If you don’t like what the fans and media are saying as a player, it’s very easy. Love them. Treat them like your brothers. And go out and play your balls off. Wear your heart on your sleeve and I guarantee you change those narratives.”
Jason Kelce on wining in Philadelphia
“But with that amount of attention, you better be ready to overcome the lows that will happen and persevere in the face of the criticism. Yes, they will let you know when you are not performing well. Every time. But they will also love you if you show effort, aggression, desire, the will to fight. They will love you in this city if you love it the way you love your brother.
You will be loved by going above and beyond to show that you care because they care. They’ve been caring for generations in this town about this team and they aren’t about to accept excuses and soft ass nonsense representing the name on the front of the jersey, something they’ve invested their entire lives in. If you don’t like what the fans and media are saying as a player, it’s very easy. Love them. Treat them like your brothers. And go out and play your balls off. Wear your heart on your sleeve and I guarantee you change those narratives.”
Message sent.