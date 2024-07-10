News

Phillies Rotation: Tyler Phillips To Start, Michael Mercado To Bullpen

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Phillies Rotation: Tyler Phillips To Start, Michael Mercado To Bullpen Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough Sunday for Phillies rookie Michael Mercado.

The 2017 second-round pick managed to make his first major league start with his second major league club and it went very well.

Over five innings, the rookie allowed just one run against the Cubs to follow up his debut where he pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Tigers. It was an impressive performance that certainly showed he deserved the crack at the rotation.

On Sunday, however, Mercado was unable to get out of the second inning and had already lost the Phillies the game against the Braves. He allowed three walks and five hits with five runs scored in only 1.2 innings of work. That will not do for a team with championship aspirations.

Everyone has bad days. We’ve seen Wheeler, Suarez and Nola all have those in the last month. The problem for Mercado is how the game ended.

The Phillies needed someone to eat innings and they had already promoted the Lumberton, NJ native Tyler Phillips, who has been starting in the Phillies minor league system for the past two seasons. Phillips came in hot with four innings pitched and only one run allowed (on a solo home run). He only threw 53 pitches to get through those innings against one of the league’s top lineups and walked nobody while striking out seven. He also started his appearance off with four straight strikeouts.

The performance has made some who watched the whole game question who starts on Saturday. The Phillies answered that, however – It’ll be Phillips making his first major league start Saturday.

Mercado was certainly the one with more eyes on him. His 1.71 ERA in Lehigh Valley this year and 44:23 K:BB ratio would back up his status as one of the Phillies top prospects. Phillips has the less flashy ERA (4.89), but a higher K/BB ratio (78:37) and has nearly twice the innings for his sample size (92 compared to Mercado’s 47.1).

The storyline is going to be interesting for more Phillies fans with Phillips starting. A lifelong Phillies fan who came to the organization during injuries then grinded for a few years in Reading and Lehigh Valley to get to the big leagues.

It is a questionable move on the surface as far as Mercado goes – he told reporters after his first start (and MLB win) that the Phillies really just told him they had faith in him and he had good stuff so he should trust it. Then he got battered in his second start and is moving to the pen.

Rob Thompson said that was the plan (due to his limited innings pitched this year and last), but either way the optics of the move are not great, even if this was truly planned.

For Phillips, however, it’s a great opportunity and he’ll have it against a team that isn’t nearly as good as the Braves he just debuted against.

 

Topics  
News Phillies Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To News

News
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Is Cracking Down On Fraud With KYC Measures

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Is Cracking Down On Fraud With KYC Measures

Author image James Foglio  •  Jul 9 2024
News
IGT PlayDigital Launches Award-Winning Online Slot In Pennsylvania
IGT PlayDigital Launches Award-Winning Online Slot In Pennsylvania
Author image James Foglio  •  Jul 9 2024
News
New Caesars Branded Online Slot Launches At Pennsylvania Online Casinos
New Caesars Branded Online Slot Launches At Pennsylvania Online Casinos
Author image James Foglio  •  Jul 9 2024
News
Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Gambler Wins $642K Jackpot
Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Gambler Wins $642K Jackpot
Author image James Foglio  •  Jul 4 2024
News
Pennsylvania’s Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia Hit With $100K Fine
Pennsylvania’s Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia Hit With $100K Fine
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 28 2024
News
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 26 2024
Phillies
Phillies Roster: Cristopher Sanchez Gets Extension From Phillies
Phillies Roster: Cristopher Sanchez Gets Extension From Phillies
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 22 2024
Go to top button