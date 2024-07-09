New Caesars Branded Online Slot Launches At Pennsylvania Online Casinos

Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc., a provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, announced the launch of the online game “Caesars Emperors Gold” on the Caesars Palace Online Casino platform via a direct integration with Caesars Digital.

‘Caesars Emperors Gold’ is available to online players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ontario

“Caesars Emperors Gold” is now available to online players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ontario. It is the second title Everi has developed for the company’s online casino and is a standard, five-reel video theme with mystery jackpots.

According to Everi Digital’s press release, the branded game “features iconic Caesars branding with Roman-esque statues for the reel array housing and the high paying symbols.”

Everi has provided iGaming content to Caesars Digital for more than four years. This launch is an extension of the companies’ ongoing collaboration.

Furthermore, Everi Digital’s game catalog now consists of more than 70 distinct titles with a footprint spanning North America and Europe.

iGaming is delivered via Everi’s proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server

This portfolio of iGaming content is housed and delivered via Everi’s proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server.

“This rewarding custom game launch with Caesars Digital deepens our strategy with a top-tier iGaming operator and brings online players in North America a new title with thrilling progressive jackpot opportunities,” said Jordan Brent, Everi Vice President, Digital Commercialization.

“With the launch of the ‘Emperors Gold’ custom slot, it’s clear both Everi and Caesars are committed to providing unique experiences to engage online players.”

“Expanding our custom game catalog with Everi offers us another chance to captivate our online casino players with exclusive one-of-a-kind content and progressive jackpot opportunities that we know are in high demand with players,” said Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, Vice President of Online Gaming at Caesars Digital.

“Everi’s games have already proven to be favorites at our various destinations and across our online casino platforms. The launch of ‘Emperors Gold’ should deliver a distinctive and enhanced online casino experience that will undoubtedly thrill our players.”