Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Britain Covey Heading To LA
The Eagles will officially need all new return men.
After losing Kenneth Gainwell earlier in the season, Britain Covey is officially signing with a new squad.
We’ve signed WR Britain Covey to a 1-year deal. ⤵️
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 5, 2025
Covey became a bit of a fan favorite, but he had a poor end to his Eagles career.
Originally joining the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft, Covey carved out a role as a punt returner and got better over the course of his rookie year to average 9.3 yards per return.
In 2023, Covey led the league in punt return yards with 417 (a jump to a 14.4 yards per return average).
He appeared in just five games in 2024, however. After a training camp and an early game that seemed to indicate he was growing into a more offensive player and reliable receiver, he went down with an injury. The team attempted to return him, but all that did was take up a roster spot for a while before he went back on IR.
He seemed like an extension candidate, but the injury and the failed return attempt really puts into question if he’ll return at the same level he did when he got injured and if he’ll be able to stay healthy moving forward – questions that likely led to the Eagles signing plenty of competition for returners on the roster.
He’ll now head out to LA to see if he can secure a role for the Rams.
Offseason Recap:
Extended/Re-Signed:
DT Jordan Davis (Fifth-Year Option)
Draft: Draft Central
Acquired:
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Trade)
Retired:
Released:
Traded:
Eagles Free Agents Signing Elsewhere:
DT Milton Williams (PanthersPatriots)
RB Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers)