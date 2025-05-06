NFL Free Agency: Britain Covey Heading To LA

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles will officially need all new return men.

After losing Kenneth Gainwell earlier in the season, Britain Covey is officially signing with a new squad.

We’ve signed WR Britain Covey to a 1-year deal. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 5, 2025

Covey became a bit of a fan favorite, but he had a poor end to his Eagles career.

Originally joining the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft, Covey carved out a role as a punt returner and got better over the course of his rookie year to average 9.3 yards per return.

In 2023, Covey led the league in punt return yards with 417 (a jump to a 14.4 yards per return average).

He appeared in just five games in 2024, however. After a training camp and an early game that seemed to indicate he was growing into a more offensive player and reliable receiver, he went down with an injury. The team attempted to return him, but all that did was take up a roster spot for a while before he went back on IR.

He seemed like an extension candidate, but the injury and the failed return attempt really puts into question if he’ll return at the same level he did when he got injured and if he’ll be able to stay healthy moving forward – questions that likely led to the Eagles signing plenty of competition for returners on the roster.

He’ll now head out to LA to see if he can secure a role for the Rams.

Offseason Recap:

Extended/Re-Signed:

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

LB/FB Ben VanSumeren

OT Lane Johnson

DT Jordan Davis (Fifth-Year Option)

Draft: Draft Central

Acquired:

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Trade)

OG Kenyon Green (Trade)

RB AJ Dillon

OLB Josh Uche

TE Harrison Bryant

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LS Charley Hughlett

TE Kylen Granson

PR/KR Avery Williams

OLB Patrick Johnson

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Kendall Lamm

OL Matt Pryor

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Retired:

DE Brandon Graham

Released:

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

Traded:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Eagles Free Agents Signing Elsewhere:

DT Milton Williams (PanthersPatriots)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings)

CB Darius Slay (Steelers)

DE Josh Sweat (Cardinals)

LB Oren Burks (Bengals)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers)

OL Mekhi Becton (Chargers)

WR Parris Campbell (Cowboys)

OT Fred Johnson (Jaguars)

CB Avonte Maddox (Lions)

WR Britain Covey (Rams)