NFL Free Agency: Eagles, Dallas Goedert Agree To Reworked Deal

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Eagles ultimately did not trade Dallas Goedert on draft night.

While offers for him were made, he remained with the team.

And that will seem to be the case for the rest of the season. The Eagles kept Goedert in the loop on the potential trades involving him and ultimately the two teams decided to work it out.

#Eagles and Dallas Goedert have, in essence agreed on the reworked deal — a restructure of his one-year contract that decreases $14.25M to $10M with up to a possible $1M in incentives. Eagles did something similar with DE Josh Sweat last year. https://t.co/uBZR2jkjOC — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 7, 2025

A new deal lowering his cap hit by over $4 million is expected to keep him in Philadelphia for the year.

There is no extension, however, so this may indicate that 2025 is the end of the road for the two sides. This situation is the same as Josh Sweat’s last year – the sides agreed to a reworked deal to get through that season, but then Sweat cashed in with the Cardinals this offseason following the Super Bowl Championship.

Goedert is far and away the best receiving option the Birds have in their TE corps and the free agency options they signed did nothing to change that, though he does carry the longest injury history (at the NFL level) of any TE on their roster.

His remainder with the team makes it so Hurts’ most likely top five targets all remain the same from last season.

Offseason Recap:

Extended/Re-Signed:

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

LB/FB Ben VanSumeren

OT Lane Johnson

DT Jordan Davis (Fifth-Year Option)

TE Dallas Goedert (Reworked Deal)

Draft: Draft Central

Acquired:

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Trade)

OG Kenyon Green (Trade)

RB AJ Dillon

OLB Josh Uche

TE Harrison Bryant

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LS Charley Hughlett

TE Kylen Granson

PR/KR Avery Williams

OLB Patrick Johnson

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Kendall Lamm

OL Matt Pryor

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Retired:

DE Brandon Graham

Released:

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

Traded:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Eagles Free Agents Signing Elsewhere:

DT Milton Williams (PanthersPatriots)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings)

CB Darius Slay (Steelers)

DE Josh Sweat (Cardinals)

LB Oren Burks (Bengals)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers)

OL Mekhi Becton (Chargers)

WR Parris Campbell (Cowboys)

OT Fred Johnson (Jaguars)

CB Avonte Maddox (Lions)