NFL Free Agency: Josh Sweat Agrees To Restructured Deal To Remain With Eagles

Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and veteran DE Josh Sweat have come to an agreement.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the edge rusher and Eagles had come to an agreement on a restructured deal that would keep him in Philly for the 2024 season.

He had previously been shopped on the trade market and the team reportedly received interest from teams that intended to offer Sweat a new contract extension.

Sweat is, aside from Brandon Graham who figures to be entering his final year in the league, the longest tenured Eagle on the defensive line.  2024 will be his seventh season with the Eagles.

After him, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu (assuming they each make the roster) would be the next longest tenured DL entering their fourth season.

Following his serving as a backup and a major injury in 2018, Sweat has been a productive player for the Birds with 195 tackles and has averaged 8 sacks per season. He’s registered at least six sacks in every year since 2020 despite the fact that he was not a starter that year.

He has one interception and seven forced fumbles over that time.

The deal is reportedly worth a max of $13 million and guarantees Sweat, who had none prior, $10 million.

It’s a positive sign the the 26-year old was willing to take the deal to stick in Philly even when there may have been better options available if he were to be traded or released.

It remains to be seen if Sweat and the Eagles can work out a deal to get an extension done since 2024 is the last season on Sweat’s deal.

With Hasson Reddick’s incredibly high cap number, that issue will be forefront, as well with the Eagles having allowed his camp to seek a trade when no extension was reached earlier in the offseason.

The deal with Sweat does not necessitate the trade of Reddick, though it does improve the team’s leverage in a potential trade.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

