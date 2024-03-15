NFL Free Agency: Josh Sweat Agrees To Restructured Deal To Remain With Eagles

The Eagles and veteran DE Josh Sweat have come to an agreement.
On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the edge rusher and Eagles had come to an agreement on a restructured deal that would keep him in Philly for the 2024 season.
He had previously been shopped on the trade market and the team reportedly received interest from teams that intended to offer Sweat a new contract extension.
#Eagles pass-rusher Josh Sweat is staying in Philly, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s agreed to terms on a restructured contract, despite interest elsewhere for what likely would have been a pay increase. Philly keeps a good one home. pic.twitter.com/xTp8etWjel
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024
#Eagles pass-rusher Josh Sweat is staying in Philly, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s agreed to terms on a restructured contract, despite interest elsewhere for what likely would have been a pay increase. Philly keeps a good one home. pic.twitter.com/xTp8etWjel
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024
Sweat is, aside from Brandon Graham who figures to be entering his final year in the league, the longest tenured Eagle on the defensive line. 2024 will be his seventh season with the Eagles.
After him, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu (assuming they each make the roster) would be the next longest tenured DL entering their fourth season.
Following his serving as a backup and a major injury in 2018, Sweat has been a productive player for the Birds with 195 tackles and has averaged 8 sacks per season. He’s registered at least six sacks in every year since 2020 despite the fact that he was not a starter that year.
He has one interception and seven forced fumbles over that time.
The deal is reportedly worth a max of $13 million and guarantees Sweat, who had none prior, $10 million.
Source: Josh Sweat staying with the #Eagles on a restructured deal with $10M guaranteed plus incentives (max of $13M). Had no guarantees prior, so this gives Sweat security entering contract year.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2024
Source: Josh Sweat staying with the #Eagles on a restructured deal with $10M guaranteed plus incentives (max of $13M). Had no guarantees prior, so this gives Sweat security entering contract year.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2024
It’s a positive sign the the 26-year old was willing to take the deal to stick in Philly even when there may have been better options available if he were to be traded or released.
It remains to be seen if Sweat and the Eagles can work out a deal to get an extension done since 2024 is the last season on Sweat’s deal.
With Hasson Reddick’s incredibly high cap number, that issue will be forefront, as well with the Eagles having allowed his camp to seek a trade when no extension was reached earlier in the offseason.
The deal with Sweat does not necessitate the trade of Reddick, though it does improve the team’s leverage in a potential trade.
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
DE Josh Sweat
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox