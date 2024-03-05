Official: Jason Kelce Retires After 13 NFL Seasons

After months of speculation, Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the National Football League on Monday afternoon.
No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon.
— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 4, 2024
Kelce’s announcement came at the conclusion of a nearly 45-minute tearful, funny, and heartfelt yet typical Jason Kelce “press conference.” Dressed in a sleeveless Eagles workout shirt, the 36-year-old spoke of the genesis for his love of football which began at the working end of the all but forgotten “Oklahoma” drill when he was 12-years-old in suburban Cleveland.
“There I lay on the cool mornings dew-covered grass waiting for a whistle I knew would come at any second. Knowing full well that Anthony Harrell was a couple yards away waiting for the same.The foreign objects that rest upon my shoulders and head weighed me down and unbalanced my awaiting body. (Holding back tears) As the whistle blew, I arose, turned all in one motion and ran at my teammate. It isn’t even the collision I remember most, but the feeling before of ‘what the in the fuck is about to happen.’ (Laughing through tears). How’s it going to feel? Will I win? Whenever I smell the clippings of a freshly mowed grass I’m brought back to this day. 12-years-old Roxboro middle school, first day of pads.”
— Jason Kelce on his love for football
Kelce would continue about his love for football and being able to “run around like a crazed lunatic” being able to hit someone.
He spoke at length about his love for his family, his actual family including his brother Travis Kelce, but also is his football families dating back to Cleveland Heights High School, the University of Cincinnati, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
In true Jason Kelce fashion, he made jokes about Howie Roseman’s tenure on the “other side of the building,” Darren Sproles’ height, Nick Foles’ “manhood,” Doug Pederson’s balls, and more. Through all the jokes, Kelce kept coming back to his love for his family including his wife Kylie Kelce and their children, his parents, and his coaches, particularly Birds’ offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
Kelce mentioned his best years as a player —which included seven Pro Bowl and six first team All-Pro selections, came after meeting his wife and because of Stoutland’s influence. It will certainly be one heck of a battle to see who enshrines Kelce when he gets his call to Canton, Ohio and the Professional Football Hall of Fame in the not too distant future.