Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling

Parx Casino north of Philadelphia in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has announced that it’s amending its hotel plans from new construction to acquisition. This comes just days after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court revealed it would review the legality of skill games, which remain unregulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Pennsylvania Supreme Court will decide whether electronic game terminals are unlicensed gambling machines

Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide whether the cash-paying electronic game terminals, which have become commonplace in convenience stores and bars, are unlicensed gambling machines.

If the games are labeled as such, they must be shut down. Skill games are based on a player’s ability — and not solely on chance, like slot machines and other traditional gambling games.

Parx, the richest casino in the state, said the judicial outcome will weigh heavily on whether it moves forward with constructing its luxury hotel and events center.

In March 2023, Parx had plans of building a 300-room luxury hotel on the casino’s campus.

However, the casino owned and operated by Greenwood Racing Inc. and its subsidiary Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, had instead opted to invest in acquiring a nearby six-story hotel.

Parx Casino acquired The Inn at Fox Chase from Innovative Hospitality Management

Parx recently acquired The Inn at Fox Chase from Innovative Hospitality Management.

The Inn at Fox Chase, located at 3327 Street Road in Bensalem next to Parx Casino’s parking lot, is an already existing hotel built in 1988.

Following the acquisition of the Inn at Fox Chase, Greenwood plans to conduct a multimillion-dollar renovation of the hotel over the next six to 12 months.

Extensive renovations for the 167-room hotel include expanding the fitness center and adding an outdoor pool, a 14,000-square-foot banquet hall, and two restaurants. Greenwood also plans to convert the entire top floor into 16 new luxurious suites for guests.

Greenwood is waiting until the renovations are finished to determine how the hotel will be rebranded. The Inn at Fox Chase is currently part of the Best Western Premier Collection of hotels.

In March, Philadelphia City Council approved legislation to ban skill games outside of casinos

Furthermore, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced earlier this week that it will rule on an appeal for a lower-court case to determine the legality of the machines, according to the Associated Press.

In March, Philadelphia City Council approved legislation to ban skill games outside of casinos and shortly after was sued by a local convenience store franchise owner who is challenging the bill, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“Until we have greater clarity on those things, we weren’t comfortable making a nine-figure investment in building a new project at this property,” Parx Casino Chief Marketing Officer Marc Oppenheimer told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Parx Casino reported more than $56.6 million in revenue in May. The casino offers state-of-the-art gaming, thoroughbred racing, live entertainment, and unique promotions.

Additionally, Parx will soon join a list of casinos that offer hotel service in the Keystone State.