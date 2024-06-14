Pennsylvania Police Arrest 5 People In Live! Casino Philadelphia Cheating Scandal

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) made five arrests in April and May in connection with a $170,000 cheating scheme, involving a Live! Casino Philadelphia table games dealer.

A Live! Casino Philadelphia dealer conspired with three patrons in two different games to cheat and defraud the casino

According to a press release from the PSP website, the table games dealer colluded with three patrons in two different games. The PSP made three arrests on the scene at Live! Casino Philadelphia in April.

The PSP press release lists Khai Ho as the dealer at the South Philadelphia casino. The other patrons include Dong Liao, Jessica Yao, Hang Lin, and Van Tran.

The PSP said in its public information release report:

“During the commission of this crime, Ho, who is employed as a table games dealer, colluded with patrons in an effort to cheat and defraud the casino. While Ho was dealing Baccarat, he would switch hands so it would appear as if the players had won. Those players were then paid out.

“While Ho was dealing Pai Gow Tiles, he would falsely shuffle the tiles, leaving behind hands that were already determined. Players would bet based on the knowledge of the falsely shuffled tiles and therefore gained an illegal advantage. For this involvement, Ho was paid in cash outside the casino by these players.”

Pennsylvania State Police filed felony theft and misdemeanor charges against the five

Following the investigation, felony theft and misdemeanor cheating chargers were filed against the five involved in the scandal. The PSP arrested Ho, Yao, and Liao on April 19 at the table inside the casino while Lin and Tran were arrested more than a month later.

This case is pending a preliminary hearing in the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Under nature of incident, the PSP labeled the charge “Crime By Deception.”

The five committed felony theft of the second degree.

In Pennsylvania, theft constitutes a felony of the second degree if the amount involved is $100,000 or more but less than $500,000. A felony of the third degree is if the amount involved exceeds $2,000.

Additionally, theft constitutes a felony of the first degree if the amount involved is $500,000 or more.

Earlier this week at Live! Casino, a man from Levittown attempted to collect money from a slot machine jackpot that he did not win. It would have cheated the casino out of $1,300. This case was also filed through the Philadelphia Municipal Court.