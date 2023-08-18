Philadelphia Eagles Injury News: Zech McPhearson Lost for the 2023 NFL Season

For the second consecutive week, the Philadelphia Eagles have lost a key defensive back to a season ending injury. Last week it was safety Shaun Bradley, this week it’s cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson was injured in the 2nd quarter of Thursday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and was taken to the locker room on a cart. McPhearson, like Bradley, suffered a torn Achilles tendon according to reports and is done for the 2023 NFL season.
McPhearson was slotted as Avonte Maddox’s backup at nickel corner and key contributor to the Eagles’ special teams unit. The Birds’ 4th round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, McPhearson has appeared in 33-games with 30 total tackles, two passes defensed, and one sack. He was having a strong preseason totaling eight total tackles, including six in Thursday’s game against Cleveland. Fourth-year veteran Josiah Scott is the next man up on the Eagles depth chart according to the team.
Recovery from a torn Achilles tendon can take 8-to-12 months for full recovery.
McPhearson will go to injured reserve allowing the Eagles to fill his roster spot. The team has yet to make an official announcement.