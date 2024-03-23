Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Hitting the Home Stretch

As the weekend begins, the Flyers have officially hit the home stretch in more ways than one. There are 12 games remaining on the regular season schedule, but also just three left in this gauntlet of games against playoff opponents.
The next two games come in short order in a weekend back-to-back on home ice, starting on Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins.
Game time is at 1 p.m.
Owen Tippett kept up his hot streak on Thursday by extending his points streak to five games. He has three goals and five assists in that time, including a three-assist night against Boston last Saturday.
It’s not often the Flyers limit David Pastrnak, especially in a game that featured 11 goals, but Pastrnak was held to one assist last Saturday. He followed it up with a hat trick against Ottawa on Tuesday. He had a six-game points streak snapped on Thursday against the Rangers.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start. Sandstrom last played a week ago in Boston, making 24 saves on 30 shots in the loss. This would be his third start and fifth appearance of the season.
Linus Ullmark gets the start for the Bruins. Ullmark made 29 saves on 31 shots in a win over Ottawa on Tuesday in his last start. On Jan. 27, Ullmark made 35 saves on 37 shots in a win over the Flyers.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Sean Couturier (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Parker Wotherspoon (healthy), Kevin Shattenkirk (healthy), Jakub Lauko (healthy)