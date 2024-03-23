Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Hitting the Home Stretch

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Hitting the Home Stretch

As the weekend begins, the Flyers have officially hit the home stretch in more ways than one. There are 12 games remaining on the regular season schedule, but also just three left in this gauntlet of games against playoff opponents.

The next two games come in short order in a weekend back-to-back on home ice, starting on Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins.

Game time is at 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
Travis Konecny 64 28 31 59 David Pastrnak 71 44 55 99
Joel Farabee 70 21 28 49 Brad Marchand 71 27 35 62
Owen Tippett 66 25 21 46 Charlie Coyle 71 23 31 54
Travis Sanheim 69 9 31 40 Pavel Zacha 67 17 30 47
Morgan Frost 59 12 26 38 Charlie McAvoy 63 9 33 42

Flyers Bruins Players to Watch

Owen Tippett kept up his hot streak on Thursday by extending his points streak to five games. He has three goals and five assists in that time, including a three-assist night against Boston last Saturday.

It’s not often the Flyers limit David Pastrnak, especially in a game that featured 11 goals, but Pastrnak was held to one assist last Saturday. He followed it up with a hat trick against Ottawa on Tuesday. He had a six-game points streak snapped on Thursday against the Rangers.

Flyers Bruins Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start. Sandstrom last played a week ago in Boston, making 24 saves on 30 shots in the loss. This would be his third start and fifth appearance of the season.

Linus Ullmark gets the start for the Bruins. Ullmark made 29 saves on 31 shots in a win over Ottawa on Tuesday in his last start. On Jan. 27, Ullmark made 35 saves on 37 shots in a win over the Flyers.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Sean Couturier (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Bruins Lines

Bruins Scratches: Parker Wotherspoon (healthy), Kevin Shattenkirk (healthy), Jakub Lauko (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not practice on Friday. Any lineup changes will be known closer to game time.
  • Bruins: Brad Marchand had a maintenance day on Friday but is expected to play. James van Riemsdyk is questionable to play after missing two games due to illness.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.7% – 32nd), Bruins (23.8% – 8th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.6% – 3rd), Bruins (82.1% – 7th)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins 
    • March 16, 2024 – Bruins 6, Flyers 5 (at BOS)
    • Jan. 27, 2024 – Bruins 6, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins 
    • Sean Couturier: 34 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 P
    • Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 24 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 0-1-0, 6.87 GAA, .778 SV%
    • Felix Sandstrom: 2 GP, 0-2-0, 5.76 GAA, .828 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Gain Valuable Point, Fall to Hurricanes in OT

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Gain Valuable Point, Fall to Hurricanes in OT

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 21 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: See You Again?
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: See You Again?
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 21 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Hold Off Leafs for Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Hold Off Leafs for Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 19 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: Scratching and Clawing
Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: Scratching and Clawing
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 19 2024
Flyers
Wayne Simmonds Announces Retirement, Will Sign One-Day Contract with Flyers
Wayne Simmonds Announces Retirement, Will Sign One-Day Contract with Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 18 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #211 – Hitting A Wall?
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #211 – Hitting A Wall?
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 17 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Review: 4-Goal 3rd Sinks Flyers Against Bruins
Flyers Postgame Review: 4-Goal 3rd Sinks Flyers Against Bruins
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 16 2024
Go to top button