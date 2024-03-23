Flyers Postgame Report: Foerster’s Late Goal Lifts Flyers Past Bruins

The Flyers took the lead with 4:44 to play and appeared to be poised for a critical win on home ice against the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. The Bruins tied the game just 56 seconds later.
Last weekend, when the two teams met, the Flyers were going through a stretch where games were unraveling quickly. This time, they got the response needed to secure the two points, as Tyson Foerster scored the game-winning goal with 1:29 remaining to lift the Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.
Both teams had two power plays in the opening period and missed on close calls. Foerster hit the post early in the period, and David Pastrnak had an open one-timer that missed the net.
Shots were limited in the opening 20 minutes with the Bruins holding a 6-5 edge.
The second period was also nearly a scoreless frame, as both teams were limited on shots again. But with 3:17 remaining in the period, the Flyers got a power play and an opportunity to get on the board.
They took advantage with 1:45 remaining. Travis Konecny was at the side of the net to put home his 29th goal of the season to make it 1-0.
Through two periods, shots were 13-12 Flyers.
The Flyers continued to push into the midpoint of the third period, but the Bruins were able to get things tied off on a rush at 10:19. Justin Brazeau got behind the defense and was able to make the move and tuck one home for his fifth goal of the season to tie the game at one.
The Flyers got the lead back with 4:44 to play as Konecny beat Linus Ullmark for his second goal of the game and 30th of the season.
The lead was short-lived, as just 56 seconds later, Danton Heinen snuck in and took a feed from Morgan Geekie for a one-timer to even it back up at two.
With 1:29 to play, Foerster moved in on the rush and fired a shot to the top corner, making it a 3-2 game with his 18th goal of the season.
The Flyers held on from there, finishing off a win with a playoff feel.
Sam Ersson made 18 saves on 20 shots in the win. Ullmark made 26 saves on 29 shots in the loss.
Konecny had two goals and Foerster had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.
The Flyers get right back at it on Sunday night, facing the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m.