Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: Where It Started

The gauntlet is nearly complete for the Flyers, and a defining win over the Boston Bruins kept their playoff spot intact.
Now they face off against the team that started it all one day prior to the trade deadline. The Flyers close out a weekend back-to-back on home ice against the Florida Panthers. Game time is at 6 p.m.
Travis Konecny seems to have found his scoring touch again. Three goals in the last two games have helped the Flyers secure three points in the standings.
Matthew Tkachuk has had three multi-point games in the last five games, including one on Saturday against the New York Rangers.
Felix Sandstrom could get the start after Sam Ersson started Saturday. Sandstrom last played last Saturday in Boston, making 24 saves on 30 shots in the loss. This would be his third start and fifth appearance of the season.
Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start for Florida. Stolarz made 34 saves on 35 shots in his last game against Calgary on March 9. Stolarz has won five straight starts and seven of his last eight.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Panthers Scratches: Aaron Ekblad (injury), Aleksander Barkov (injury), Jonah Gadjovich (injury), Kyle Okposo (healthy), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy), Uvis Balinskis (healthy)