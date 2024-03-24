Flyers

Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: Where It Started

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
The gauntlet is nearly complete for the Flyers, and a defining win over the Boston Bruins kept their playoff spot intact.

Now they face off against the team that started it all one day prior to the trade deadline. The Flyers close out a weekend back-to-back on home ice against the Florida Panthers. Game time is at 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P
Travis Konecny 65 30 31 61 Sam Reinhart 70 48 32 80
Joel Farabee 71 21 28 49 Matthew Tkachuk 69 23 55 78
Owen Tippett 67 25 22 47 Carter Verhaeghe 70 31 37 68
Travis Sanheim 70 9 31 40 Aleksander Barkov 62 18 48 66
Morgan Frost 60 12 27 39 Vladimir Tarasenko 64 19 25 44

Flyers Panthers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny seems to have found his scoring touch again. Three goals in the last two games have helped the Flyers secure three points in the standings.

Matthew Tkachuk has had three multi-point games in the last five games, including one on Saturday against the New York Rangers.

Flyers Panthers Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom could get the start after Sam Ersson started Saturday. Sandstrom last played last Saturday in Boston, making 24 saves on 30 shots in the loss. This would be his third start and fifth appearance of the season.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start for Florida. Stolarz made 34 saves on 35 shots in his last game against Calgary on March 9. Stolarz has won five straight starts and seven of his last eight.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Panthers Lines

Panthers Scratches: Aaron Ekblad (injury), Aleksander Barkov (injury), Jonah Gadjovich (injury), Kyle Okposo (healthy), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy), Uvis Balinskis (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
  • Panthers: Gustav Forsling is expected back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game. Ryan Lomberg could take Kyle Okposo‘s place in the lineup. Dmitry Kulikov is expected to return after a two-game suspension.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.0% – 32nd), Bruins (26.0% – 5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.8% – 3rd), Bruins (81.9% – 7th)
  • Recent History vs. Panthers 
    • March 7, 2024 – Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (at FLA)
    • Feb. 6, 2024 – Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (FLA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers 
    • Cam Atkinson: 32 GP, 11 G, 10 A, 21 P
    • Travis Konecny: 18 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
    • Sean Couturier: 31 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .961 SV%
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 4.32 GAA, .889 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
