Flyers Postgame Report: Sandstrom Stuggles in Loss to Panthers

At one end of the ice, a backup netminder stood on his head and shut the opposition down. At the other end, the backup netminder had a night to forget.
The Florida Panthers scored three goals on 14 shots against Felix Sandstrom. The Flyers were held off the board until late in the third period by Anthony Stolarz, as the Flyers fell to Florida, 4-1, on Sunday.
The Panthers opened the scoring at 10:34 of the first period after a Flyers power play. Sam Reinhart came out of the box and ended up on the scoresheet, scoring on a chance from in front for his 49th goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-4 Flyers.
The Panthers started the second period with a power play and took advantage. Vladimir Tarasenko scored off a rush after the Flyers got aggressive on the PK, taking a 2-0 lead just 55 seconds into the second period.
The Flyers controlled possession in the final 10 minutes of the period, taking a 16-11 lead in shots through two periods.
The Flyers were again pushing early in the third, but the Panthers put the dagger in the Flyers chances at the 4:43 mark. Carter Verhaeghe got around the defense and took a shot that hit off of Sandstrom’s glove and went in, making it a 3-0 game.
The Flyers finally took advantage of a power-play opportunity 7:06 to play. With the goalie pulled, the Flyers got on the board as Bobby Brink was at the side of the net to put home his 10th goal of the season.
That was as close as the Flyers could get, as Reinhart ultimately put the game away with 1:12 remaining on Reinhart’s 50th goal of the season into an empty net.
Sandstrom finished with 11 saves on 14 shots in the loss. Stolarz made 32 saves on 33 shots in the win.
Reinhart had an assist in addition to the two goals for a three-point night. Brandon Montour had three assists.
The Flyers are back on the ice on Tuesday night to take on the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.