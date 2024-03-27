Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Battle for Point, Fall in OT to Rangers

The final game of the gauntlet felt very familiar. The Flyers showed they have the ability to hang around with a team like the New York Rangers. They played a strong two periods of defensive hockey, emerging with the lead and a chance at points in the standings. Then the third period started.

The defense unraveled, the goaltending wasn’t much better, and the Flyers resorted to their identity all season long. They clawed back multiple times and got a much-needed point in the standings, but only one as the Rangers survived a wild, back-and-forth affair in a 6-5 overtime loss for the Flyers on Tuesday night.

Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes, but the Flyers carried the better of the play, leading in shots, 15-9.

Early in the second, they broke through, Scott Laughton went bardown on Igor Shesterkin for his 13th goal of the season to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:58.

At 11:39, the Flyers power play came through. Ryan Poehling scored his 10th goal of the season on a tip-in off a feed from Laughton to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Rangers got on the board with a power-play goal of their own at 15:28. Mika Zibanejad scored his 24th of the season to cut the lead to one.

Through two periods, shots were 27-18 Flyers.

Early in the third, the Rangers turned the game in their favor. Jonny Brodzinski tied the score at two with his sixth goal of the season at 1:23. Just 1:34 later, Alexis Lafreniere scored his 21st of the season to give the Rangers their first lead of the game.

Travis Konecny tied the game at 6:45 with his 31st goal of the season.

The Flyers had a power play minutes later, but the Rangers capitalized on a collision with Vincent Trocheck scoring shorthanded at 9:34 to give them the lead once again.

Again, the Flyers answered, as Owen Tippett finished on a breakaway at 11:45 to tie the game at four.

Another fortunate bounce for the Rangers gave them the lead again. Lafreniere scored his second of the game off a face-off with 6:01 to play to make it 5-4 Rangers.

The Flyers again answered with 3:31 to play, as Tyson Foerster banged in a loose puck in the crease for his 19th goal of the season to tie the game at five.

That forced overtime, where the Flyers once again never had possession of the puck. Just 36 seconds into the 3-on-3, Adam Fox ripped a shot past Sam Ersson for the game-winning goal.

Shesterkin finished with 36 saves on 41 shots in the win. Ersson made 21 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

Konecny and Laughton each had multi-point games in the loss. Trocheck and Artemi Panarin each had three points. Lafreniere, Zibanejad, and Fox each had two points.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night as they face the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 0 2 3 0 5 Rangers 0 1 4 1 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

PHI Scott Laughton (13) (Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim) 2:58

PHI Ryan Poehling (10) PP (Laughton, Egor Zamula) 11:39

NYR Mika Zibanejad (24) PP (Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox) 15:28

3rd Period

NYR Jonny Brodzinski (6) (Kaapo Kakko) 1:23

NYR Alexis Lafreniere (21) (Unassisted) 2:57

PHI Konecny (31) (Unassisted) 6:45

NYR Vincent Trocheck (25) SH (Zibanejad) 9:34

PHI Owen Tippett (26) (Morgan Frost) 11:45

NYR Lafreniere (22) (Trocheck, Panarin) 13:59

PHI Tyson Foerster (19) (Unassisted) 16:29

Overtime

NYR Fox (15) (Trocheck, Panarin) 0:36

Game Statistics