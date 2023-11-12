Report: 76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. ‘Expected to Miss Significant Time’ After Being Struck by Motor Vehicle

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a motor vehicle as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He received treatment at a local hospital and was later released.
Kelly Oubre Jr., has been released from a Philadelphia-area hospital, a Sixers spokesman tells ESPN. Oubre Jr., will work closely with the 76ers medical staff on treatment and care for his injuries. He is expected to miss a significant period of time. https://t.co/S1oaT6WeRc
Daryl Morey, were with Oubre when he was in the hospital. The 27-year old is reportedly “expected to miss significant time due to his injuries,” although they “aren’t considered to be season-ending.” Oubre “will work closely with the 76ers medical staff on treatment and care for his injuries,” according to Wojnarowski.
Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, are with Oubre Jr., at the hospital. He is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but those aren’t considered to be season-ending. Local authorities are investigating the incident.
Ultimately, Oubre’s health is top of mind right now. Best wishes to him for a successful and speedy recovery.