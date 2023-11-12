Sixers

Report: 76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. ‘Expected to Miss Significant Time’ After Being Struck by Motor Vehicle

Report: 76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. ‘Expected to Miss Significant Time’ After Being Struck by Motor Vehicle Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a motor vehicle as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He received treatment at a local hospital and was later released.

Wojnarowski also reported representatives from the team, including president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, were with Oubre when he was in the hospital. The 27-year old is reportedly “expected to miss significant time due to his injuries,” although they “aren’t considered to be season-ending.” Oubre “will work closely with the 76ers medical staff on treatment and care for his injuries,” according to Wojnarowski.

This is a horrific and tragic situation for Oubre. Hopefully the injuries Oubre suffered have no long-term effects. While basketball is the least of everyone’s concern right now, Oubre was in the midst of a career year on the court. Through eight games, he averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while setting career-highs in field goal percentage (50) and 3-point percentage (37.8). He was playing on a one-year prove-it deal, signing with the Sixers for the minimum late in the offseason. If he kept that up, he was well on his way to having a major pay day next offseason.

Ultimately, Oubre’s health is top of mind right now. Best wishes to him for a successful and speedy recovery.

