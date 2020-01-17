Is Tobias Harris Being Overlooked for All-Star Consideration?

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

We are weeks away from NBA All-Star weekend, and the fan voting for the starters is approaching its end. After the latest voting results were released, Joel Embiid sits in third for frontcourt voting and Ben Simmons sits in eighth place for guards.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris’ name is nowhere to be found among the other top names at his position in the conference. This begs the question, is Tobias Harris being overlooked in All-Star voting right now?

Some of the other names at the top of voting polls right now include the Heat’s Jimmy Butler, and Celtics' Forwards Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward. All three are good players in their own right, but Harris is having arguably just as good of a season if not better than these players.

2019-2020 Statistics

Tobias Harris: 42 G, 19.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 48.7 FG%, 35.9 FG3%

Jimmy Butler: 35 G, 20.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.4 APG, 44.5 FG%, 26.9 FG3%

Jayson Tatum: 38 G, 21.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 42.9 FG%, 36.1 FG3%

Gordon Hayward: 23 G, 16.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 53.1 FG%, 37.5 FG3%

What sticks out the most is that Tobias has logged more games than the others around him. Along with him playing more games, he has also yet to miss a game while the others have all missed time. Hayward has missed 16 games for the Celtics but yet is drawing more votes than Harris.

Although the voting right now is only fan voting, these players are going to be in the mix for the reserves spots as well.

Tobias Harris has been a fringe All-Star player for years now, but could this be the year where he finally gets his due? His campaign so far this season should have him at least in the conversation.

Not only has he played in every game, but he has been a big part of the Sixers’ offense on a nightly basis. He has also closed out multiple games this season. Along with improving his game on the defensive end and really becoming a two-way player.

Although I feel Harris should get his first career All-Star nomination this year, it is going to be tough. Sadly the Sixers have not had the start of the year that they would hope for. Currently sitting on the outside of the top three of the conference, it would be very shocking if they were given three All-Stars.

It would also be very unlikely if Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are left off the All-Star team, making Harris chances even slimmer.

Whether Harris actually gets the nod or is snubbed again could go either way. He is just as good or if not better than the players at his position around him. Which makes it clear that he is being overlooked in the All-Star talk.