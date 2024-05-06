Phillies Post Game Report: Harper and Wheeler Lead Phils to Sweep of Giants

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler recorded 11 strikeouts and Bryce Harper clubbed a three-run home run

(8) as the Philadelphia Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants in South Philadelphia. The final score: 5-1 Phillies.

Wheeler continued his dominance scattering four hits and an unearned run in seven innings pitched. His only blemish came on a sacrifice fly from San Francisco’s Wilmer Flores in the 6th inning which was preceded by a Bryson Stott throwing error. The outing gives Wheeler his fourth win on the season and lowers his ERA to 1.46 on the 2024 MLB regular season. The 33-year-old has been spectacular allowing one earned run over his last four starts dating back to April 20.

Offensively, the Phillies once again got on the scoreboard first with a Whit Merrifield RBI single in the 4th inning. The big blow came an inning later when Harper clubbed his 8th homer of the season —a 381-foot blast off of Giants’ starter Mason Black— to extend the Phillies lead to 4-0. Even Nick Castellanos got in on the fun with an RBI double (1) in to cap the Phillies’ four-run 5th inning. Not to be outdone, Kyle Schwarber hit his team leading 9th homer in the 8th inning to give the Phillies a 6-1 lead.

The win extends the Phillies most recent win streak to five games and is their tenth consecutive win at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies Post Game Report

Phillies vs. Giants Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SF 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 0 PHI 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 6 10 1

Play of the Game

Bryce Harper’s 3-run homer in the 5th inning to extend the Phillies lead to 4-o.

Déjà vu 💥 Another day, another 3-run 💣 from Bryce! pic.twitter.com/mubt2wFKaz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 6, 2024

Players of the Game

Bryce Harper: 2-for-4, HR (8), 3 RBI, R

Zack Wheeler: Win, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

WHEELING & DEALING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gCapUPcgr8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 6, 2024

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will begin a quick two-game set on Tuesday against the AL East’s Toronto Blue Jays.