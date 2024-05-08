Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #216 – Mistake-Free Hockey

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
The guys are back for a new YWT Podcast.

There is not much news in the world of the Flyers. The team re-signed goalie Ivan Fedotov to a two-year deal. Rumors are swirling about Matvei Michkov. The NHL Draft Lottery locked in the Flyers draft position. The guys discuss the latest.

The attention then shifts to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the guys break down the first round and preview the second round.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
