YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #216 – Mistake-Free Hockey

The guys are back for a new YWT Podcast.
There is not much news in the world of the Flyers. The team re-signed goalie Ivan Fedotov to a two-year deal. Rumors are swirling about Matvei Michkov. The NHL Draft Lottery locked in the Flyers draft position. The guys discuss the latest.
The attention then shifts to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the guys break down the first round and preview the second round.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.