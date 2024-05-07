The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend

In September, Kentucky launched legal online sports betting. The running of the 150th Kentucky Derby this past weekend was the first time bettors could place wagers in person at Churchill Downs. Over the weekend, the Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records. Churchill Downs announced that $320.5 million was wagered from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program. Their previous record was $288.7 million set in 2023.

Including all sources who wagered on the Kentucky Derby race itself, $210.7 million was wagered. That beat their record of $188.7 million set in 2023. Additionally, the all-sources betting handle set a new weekly record of $444.6 million. Up $35 million from their betting handle of $412 million in 2023. In the end, Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby at 18-1 odds on a photo finish.

TwinSpires also set new records this weekend as the online betting partner of the Kentucky Derby

At Churchill Downs this past weekend, TwinSpires had $92.1 million wagered for races on the Kentucky Derby Day program. In 2023, TwinSpires saw $75.5 million wagered. Additionally, their betting handle set a new record of $60.9 million at the Kentucky Derby. Surpassing their 2023 total of $48.9 million. TwinSpires also has a legally licensed app and sports betting site available.

Several other sportsbooks were offering promotions for the Kentucky Derby. DraftKings had their DK Horse app and Caesars Entertainment had their Racebook. Ultimately, FanDuel’s unparalleled access to the Kentucky Derby played a massive role in the Derby setting a new betting handle record in 2024. Churchill Downs CEO Carstanjen had this to say about the success the Derby had over the weekend.