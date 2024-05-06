Writer: David Malandra Jr

Twiiter Reacts to Bryce Harper HR on Sunday Night Baseball

Twiiter Reacts to Bryce Harper HR on Sunday Night Baseball

Philadelphia: The bright lights of ESPN Sunday Night would make their way to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies took on the San Francisco Giants. the Phillies have taken the first 2 games of the 4 game series.

In the 3rd inning, the Phillies would make the Giants Pay with HR from Bryce Harper and it would rock Citizens Bank Park & in the process give the Phillies the 4-1 lead

 

Phillies fans would react to the home run by Bryce Harper

 

 

The Homerun would travel 410 FT

Teh Phillies would hold on for 5-4 win & take the first 3 games of this 4-game series, the series finale is tomorrow at 4 PM

