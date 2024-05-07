Flyers

Flyers Stay at 12th Overall Pick Following NHL Draft Lottery

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Stay at 12th Overall Pick Following NHL Draft Lottery Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

On the night of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, the Flyers had a slim 2.5 percent chance to move up to the second overall pick and a much-greater 85.7 percent chance at the 12th overall pick. Following the lottery drawing, the most likely odds proved to be the Flyers fate.

The Flyers will have the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to be held on Friday, June 28.

The Flyers have never had the 12th overall pick in franchise history. They have picked 11th overall twice, most recently in 2013, and 14th overall six times, including 2018 and 2019.

Other recent players selected at 12th overall include Cole Sillinger in 2021, Anton Lundell in 2020, Matthew Boldy in 2019, Noah Dobson in 2018, Martin Necas in 2017, and Max Domi in 2013.

The San Jose Sharks won the lottery and will hold the first overall pick. They entered the night with the best odds to be awarded the top pick.

The Flyers will also have the Florida Panthers’ first-round pick in the draft, acquiring in the Claude Giroux trade in 2022. The placement of that pick will be determined by the Panthers finish in the playoffs.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
On The Move? 5 Potential Flyers Who Could Be Traded

On The Move? 5 Potential Flyers Who Could Be Traded

Author image Jeff Quake  •  Apr 24 2024
Flyers
Flyers Re-Sign G Ivan Fedotov to 2-Year Deal
Flyers Re-Sign G Ivan Fedotov to 2-Year Deal
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Apr 23 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #215 – Actual Playoff Teams
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #215 – Actual Playoff Teams
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Apr 21 2024
Flyers
Flyers GM Danny Briere Proud of Team, Focused on Next Step of Rebuild
Flyers GM Danny Briere Proud of Team, Focused on Next Step of Rebuild
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Apr 20 2024
Flyers
John Tortorella on Flyers: Reflecting on the Season, Couturier, Communication, and Progress
John Tortorella on Flyers: Reflecting on the Season, Couturier, Communication, and Progress
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Apr 19 2024
Flyers
Flyers Exit Day 2023-24: Quotes from Players Exit Interviews
Flyers Exit Day 2023-24: Quotes from Players Exit Interviews
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Apr 18 2024
Flyers
Biggest Takeaway of 2023-24 Flyers Season: How They Missed the Playoffs
Biggest Takeaway of 2023-24 Flyers Season: How They Missed the Playoffs
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Apr 17 2024
Go to top button