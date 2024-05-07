Flyers Stay at 12th Overall Pick Following NHL Draft Lottery

On the night of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, the Flyers had a slim 2.5 percent chance to move up to the second overall pick and a much-greater 85.7 percent chance at the 12th overall pick. Following the lottery drawing, the most likely odds proved to be the Flyers fate.

The Flyers will have the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to be held on Friday, June 28.

The Flyers have never had the 12th overall pick in franchise history. They have picked 11th overall twice, most recently in 2013, and 14th overall six times, including 2018 and 2019.

Other recent players selected at 12th overall include Cole Sillinger in 2021, Anton Lundell in 2020, Matthew Boldy in 2019, Noah Dobson in 2018, Martin Necas in 2017, and Max Domi in 2013.

The San Jose Sharks won the lottery and will hold the first overall pick. They entered the night with the best odds to be awarded the top pick.

The Flyers will also have the Florida Panthers’ first-round pick in the draft, acquiring in the Claude Giroux trade in 2022. The placement of that pick will be determined by the Panthers finish in the playoffs.