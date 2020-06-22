Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Must-Watch: 2008 World Champion Phillies Reunion on Zoom
Crucial Week Ahead for NHL’s Return to Play Plans

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #81 - The Bubble

06/22/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back and there has been a lot that happened since the last show. There are some new dates out there and the decision of hub cities is coming soon, but there are also positive COVID-19 tests that are threatening the return of hockey and all sports for that matter.

Host Kyle Collington and panelist Kevin Durso talk about the latest around the NHL, the upcoming draft lottery, the recent news about the Buffalo Sabres, 90s NHL jerseys, the possibility of creating a bubble within the hub cities and what life in the bubble would be like. They also talk about some of the Flyers who have reported to Voorhees so far. 

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the latest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see future shows.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 06/22/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)