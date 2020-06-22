YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #81 - The Bubble

The YWT Podcast is back and there has been a lot that happened since the last show. There are some new dates out there and the decision of hub cities is coming soon, but there are also positive COVID-19 tests that are threatening the return of hockey and all sports for that matter.

Host Kyle Collington and panelist Kevin Durso talk about the latest around the NHL, the upcoming draft lottery, the recent news about the Buffalo Sabres, 90s NHL jerseys, the possibility of creating a bubble within the hub cities and what life in the bubble would be like. They also talk about some of the Flyers who have reported to Voorhees so far.

