Flyers Announce 31-Man Roster for Toronto
07/26/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
On Sunday morning, the Flyers set out for Toronto, making the flight north of the border in preparation for the final week of Phase 3 and the start of Phase 4. After two weeks training in Voorhees within Phase 3, the Flyers had to narrow the roster from 34 players in camp to 31.
In total, 17 forwards of 18 in camp and 10 defensemen of 12 in camp made the roster. All four goalies from camp made the trip.
Here is the Flyers final roster:
Forwards
- 10 Andy Andreoff
- 11 Travis Konecny
- 12 Michael Raffl
- 13 Kevin Hayes
- 14 Sean Couturier
- 18 Tyler Pitlick
- 21 Scott Laughton
- 23 Oskar Lindblom
- 25 James van Riemsdyk
- 28 Claude Giroux
- 38 Derek Grant
- 44 Nate Thompson
- 48 Morgan Frost
- 49 Joel Farabee
- 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
- 82 Connor Bunnaman
- 93 Jake Voracek
Defensemen
- 3 Andy Welinski
- 5 Phil Myers
- 6 Travis Sanheim
- 8 Robert Hagg
- 9 Ivan Provorov
- 15 Matt Niskanen
- 53 Shayne Gostisbehere
- 54 Egor Zamula
- 59 Mark Friedman
- 61 Justin Braun
Goaltenders
- 34 Alex Lyon
- 37 Brian Elliott
- 67 Kirill Ustimenko
- 79 Carter Hart
Obviously, the notable inclusion is Oskar Lindblom, who wasn’t on the roster at the start of Phase 3. He completed treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma on July 2 and GM Chuck Fletcher said he’s not ruling anything out.
Forwards German Rubtsov and Carsen Twarynski and defensemen Tyler Wotherspoon and Nate Prosser did not make the final roster after participating in Phase 3 workouts.
The Flyers will arrive in Toronto later on Sunday and report to Hotel X in downtown Toronto where they will be residing with the other three Round Robin teams and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Flyers will face the Penguins in an exhibition game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The teams are allowed to dress 13 forwards and eight defensemen for the game.
