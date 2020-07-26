Flyers Announce 31-Man Roster for Toronto

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

On Sunday morning, the Flyers set out for Toronto, making the flight north of the border in preparation for the final week of Phase 3 and the start of Phase 4. After two weeks training in Voorhees within Phase 3, the Flyers had to narrow the roster from 34 players in camp to 31.

In total, 17 forwards of 18 in camp and 10 defensemen of 12 in camp made the roster. All four goalies from camp made the trip.

Here is the Flyers final roster: