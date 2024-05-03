NFL Free Agency: Eagles Sign Australian Laekin Vakalahi, Who Has Never Played Football

The Eagles are doing it again and hoping for the same results.

On Friday, PHLY’s Zach Berman announced that the Eagles were signing an additional UDFA – Australian Laekin Vakalahi.

An undrafted rookie addition for the Eagles: Laekin Vakalahi. He's a 6-5, 318 offensive tackle. There is no college listed. (Will find out more.) — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 3, 2024

The 6’5″, 315lb athlete is someone who comes from the line of Jordan Mailata, having never played football before.

He will enter Stoutland University.

A change to the NFL’s international pathway rules allows the Eagles an exemption for foreign players on their roster (one exemption) so Vakalahi would not count to the total roster limits.

Of course, Vakalahi will likely not play this year or possibly even next year, but with Stoutland helping him along he’s got a great shot at a role down the line.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

RB Boston Scott

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox