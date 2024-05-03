NFL Free Agency: Eagles Sign Australian Laekin Vakalahi, Who Has Never Played Football

The Eagles are doing it again and hoping for the same results.
On Friday, PHLY’s Zach Berman announced that the Eagles were signing an additional UDFA – Australian Laekin Vakalahi.
An undrafted rookie addition for the Eagles: Laekin Vakalahi. He's a 6-5, 318 offensive tackle.
There is no college listed. (Will find out more.)
The 6’5″, 315lb athlete is someone who comes from the line of Jordan Mailata, having never played football before.
He will enter Stoutland University.
A change to the NFL’s international pathway rules allows the Eagles an exemption for foreign players on their roster (one exemption) so Vakalahi would not count to the total roster limits.
Of course, Vakalahi will likely not play this year or possibly even next year, but with Stoutland helping him along he’s got a great shot at a role down the line.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
Eagles Offseason Recap: