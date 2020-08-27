Round 2, Game 3 Preview: Flyers-Islanders

The Flyers found a way to finish the job in Game 2 and even the series, thanks to Phil Myers ' overtime game-winner, but now they face another tough task in Game 3. With questions about who will start in goal, what lineup changes are made and the overall approach to the game, the Flyers need to come out ready to play, because it was clear once again that the Islanders look for any sign of life and momentum and run with it.

Just about 25 hours after finishing up a thrilling Game 2 victory that almost slipped away, the Flyers and Islanders have to get right back on the ice for Game 3.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Kevin Hayes 11 3 6 9 Josh Bailey 11 2 9 11 Jake Voracek 10 4 4 8 Anthony Beauvillier 11 7 3 10 Sean Couturier 11 1 6 7 Mathew Barzal 11 3 6 9 Scott Laughton 10 3 2 5 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 11 6 2 8 Joel Farabee 9 3 2 5 Brock Nelson 11 3 5 8

Player to Watch 13 Kevin Hayes 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 0 A, 3 P, +6

Kevin Hayes sure stepped up in a big way in Game 2, and now that he has three goals in his last three games, he seems poised to be among the Flyers top performers consistently. The Flyers are going to need him at both ends of the ice in this series, and following an excellent Game 2, he looks to follow it up.

In both games of this series, Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored at a critical time. Both goals have come in the third period, one essentially putting the Islanders stamp on a game and the other tying the game late and forcing overtime. Look for him to be around the net and trying to come up with the big goal again in Game 3.