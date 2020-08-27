Round 2, Game 3 Preview: Flyers-Islanders
08/27/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Just about 25 hours after finishing up a thrilling Game 2 victory that almost slipped away, the Flyers and Islanders have to get right back on the ice for Game 3.
The Flyers found a way to finish the job in Game 2 and even the series, thanks to Phil Myers' overtime game-winner, but now they face another tough task in Game 3. With questions about who will start in goal, what lineup changes are made and the overall approach to the game, the Flyers need to come out ready to play, because it was clear once again that the Islanders look for any sign of life and momentum and run with it.
Game 3 is set for 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Kevin Hayes
|11
|3
|6
|9
|Josh Bailey
|11
|2
|9
|11
|Jake Voracek
|10
|4
|4
|8
|Anthony Beauvillier
|11
|7
|3
|10
|Sean Couturier
|11
|1
|6
|7
|Mathew Barzal
|11
|3
|6
|9
|Scott Laughton
|10
|3
|2
|5
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|11
|6
|2
|8
|Joel Farabee
|9
|3
|2
|5
|Brock Nelson
|11
|3
|5
|8
|Player to Watch
|13 Kevin Hayes
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +4
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 0 A, 3 P, +6
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|2 GP, 1-0-0, 1.47 GAA, .913 SV%
|11 GP, 8-2-0, 1.76 GAA, .932 SV%
Alain Vigneault would not disclose who his goalie is for Game 3. And while Carter Hart played well once again, the surge in the third period and the game requiring overtime on Wednesday would make this a spot where Brian Elliott may get a look. Elliott has played in just two games in the playoffs, starting on of the Round Robin games and coming into a game in relief of Hart during the Montreal series, but he has been sharp in practices since the start of camp and should be up for the task.
It seemed like the Islanders plan was already established when Semyon Varlamov was pulled in the first period of Game 2. Yes, he struggled out of the gate, but this was an opportunity, with Game 3 today, to get Varlamov on the ice and be ready for that game. Expect Varlamov back in goal tonight after a short day on Wednesday.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|38 Derek Grant
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|79 Carter Hart
Islanders Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Anders Lee
|13 Mathew Barzal
|7 Jordan Eberle
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|29 Brock Nelson
|12 Josh Bailey
|10 Derick Brassard
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|47 Leo Komarov
|17 Matt Martin
|53 Casey Cizikas
|15 Cal Clutterbuck
|Defense
|3 Adam Pelech
|6 Ryan Pulock
|25 Devon Toews
|24 Scott Mayfield
|2 Nick Leddy
|4 Andy Greene
|Goalie
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|1 Thomas Greiss
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No word on any lineup changes for the Flyers, but Scott Laughton was an interesting absence in Game 2. Vigneault would not comment on player availability, which could indicate that Laughton is battling an injury, but if he's able to play, the Flyers could use a player who is fresh and ready to go.
- Islanders: The Islanders will likely not make many changes to the lineup, but there are certainly some to look for in a back-to-back. They have some valuable depth in veterans Derick Brassard and Johnny Boychuk available, and both could see action if they want to inject some players who should have extra energy into the lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Islanders (T-14th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (14th), Islanders (20th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 11, 2020 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Aug. 24, 2020 (Game 1) - Islanders 4, Flyers 0
- Aug. 26, 2020 (Game 2) - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 18 G, 38 A, 56 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 11 G, 17 A, 28 P
- Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
- Matt Niskanen - 38 GP, 4 G, 14 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 6.23 GAA, .833 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
