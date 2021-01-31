Flyers-Islanders: Game 10 Preview

The Flyers are in search of their fourth straight win and seventh of the season. The Islanders are still trying to get on the right track record-wise, but played a solid 40 minutes on Saturday that deserved a better fate. They will be looking to bounce back in this game.

Following their debacle in Boston, the Flyers have taken find a way to a new level. They certainly have managed to find a way to win their three games so far this week, and they could really cap things off in another meeting with the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Jake Voracek 9 2 8 10 Mathew Barzal 8 3 5 8 James van Riemsdyk 9 5 4 9 Jordan Eberle 8 3 2 5 Kevin Hayes 9 4 5 9 Noah Dobson 8 1 4 5 Claude Giroux 9 1 8 9 Anders Lee 8 3 1 4 Travis Konecny 8 5 3 8 Nick Leddy 8 0 4 4

After taking a one-game benching on Saturday, Travis Konecny is back in the lineup on Sunday. You can certainly expect a motivated player who received quite the message early in the season. Konecny should be better and should be looking to drive play at both ends of the ice.

Jordan Eberle had one of the two Islanders goals in Saturday's game and was among the players that was driving play near the end of the game, nearly helping the Islanders grab the win in regulation. He's been on a line with two of the team's top players in Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee, so watch for Eberle to get his share of opportunities with those two on the ice.





The Flyers have gotten everything expected from Brian Elliott so far this season. The veteran netminder has been steady the entire way this season when called upon, and in a back-to-back against the Islanders, he will get the call here. The Islanders want to give rookie Ilya Sorokin some work, so he is expected between the pipes for this game. It's been a bit of a struggle for Sorokin adjusting to the NHL game, as he has two losses in his first two appearances, so the Flyers should be looking to throw a lot of shots his way. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Sam Morin (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)