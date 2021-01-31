Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Things to Watch: Sixers Versus Pacers

Flyers-Islanders: Game 10 Preview

01/31/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Following their debacle in Boston, the Flyers have taken find a way to a new level. They certainly have managed to find a way to win their three games so far this week, and they could really cap things off in another meeting with the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

The Flyers are in search of their fourth straight win and seventh of the season. The Islanders are still trying to get on the right track record-wise, but played a solid 40 minutes on Saturday that deserved a better fate. They will be looking to bounce back in this game.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
Jake Voracek 9 2 8 10 Mathew Barzal 8 3 5 8
James van Riemsdyk 9 5 4 9 Jordan Eberle 8 3 2 5
Kevin Hayes 9 4 5 9 Noah Dobson 8 1 4 5
Claude Giroux 9 1 8 9 Anders Lee 8 3 1 4
Travis Konecny 8 5 3 8 Nick Leddy 8 0 4 4
 
Players To Watch 1-31
 
After taking a one-game benching on Saturday, Travis Konecny is back in the lineup on Sunday. You can certainly expect a motivated player who received quite the message early in the season. Konecny should be better and should be looking to drive play at both ends of the ice.
 
Jordan Eberle had one of the two Islanders goals in Saturday's game and was among the players that was driving play near the end of the game, nearly helping the Islanders grab the win in regulation. He's been on a line with two of the team's top players in Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee, so watch for Eberle to get his share of opportunities with those two on the ice.
 
Goalie Matchup 1-31

The Flyers have gotten everything expected from Brian Elliott so far this season. The veteran netminder has been steady the entire way this season when called upon, and in a back-to-back against the Islanders, he will get the call here. 

The Islanders want to give rookie Ilya Sorokin some work, so he is expected between the pipes for this game. It's been a bit of a struggle for Sorokin adjusting to the NHL game, as he has two losses in his first two appearances, so the Flyers should be looking to throw a lot of shots his way.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-31

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Sam Morin (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 1-31

Islanders Scratches: Sebastian Aho (healthy), Leo Komarov (healthy), Ross Johnston (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: With Konecny coming back in, it appears Sam Morin will be back out of the lineup. The rest of the lineup is expected to remain the same.
  • Islanders: The Islanders could look to make a change and get another forward in. Michael Dal Colle is expected to go in for Leo Komarov, but otherwise, there will be no changes on their end either.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11th), Islanders (20th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-24th), Islanders (16th)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • Jan. 30, 2021 - Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Claude Giroux - 53 GP, 18 G, 39 A, 57 P
    • Jake Voracek - 43 GP, 7 G, 27 A, 34 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 11 G, 18 A, 29 P
    • Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 8-2-7, 2.64 GAA, .911 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 100 as a Flyer.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Posted by on 01/31/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)