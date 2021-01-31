Flyers-Islanders: Game 10 Preview
01/31/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Following their debacle in Boston, the Flyers have taken find a way to a new level. They certainly have managed to find a way to win their three games so far this week, and they could really cap things off in another meeting with the New York Islanders on Sunday night.
The Flyers are in search of their fourth straight win and seventh of the season. The Islanders are still trying to get on the right track record-wise, but played a solid 40 minutes on Saturday that deserved a better fate. They will be looking to bounce back in this game.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|9
|2
|8
|10
|Mathew Barzal
|8
|3
|5
|8
|James van Riemsdyk
|9
|5
|4
|9
|Jordan Eberle
|8
|3
|2
|5
|Kevin Hayes
|9
|4
|5
|9
|Noah Dobson
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Claude Giroux
|9
|1
|8
|9
|Anders Lee
|8
|3
|1
|4
|Travis Konecny
|8
|5
|3
|8
|Nick Leddy
|8
|0
|4
|4
The Flyers have gotten everything expected from Brian Elliott so far this season. The veteran netminder has been steady the entire way this season when called upon, and in a back-to-back against the Islanders, he will get the call here.
The Islanders want to give rookie Ilya Sorokin some work, so he is expected between the pipes for this game. It's been a bit of a struggle for Sorokin adjusting to the NHL game, as he has two losses in his first two appearances, so the Flyers should be looking to throw a lot of shots his way.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Sam Morin (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Sebastian Aho (healthy), Leo Komarov (healthy), Ross Johnston (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: With Konecny coming back in, it appears Sam Morin will be back out of the lineup. The rest of the lineup is expected to remain the same.
- Islanders: The Islanders could look to make a change and get another forward in. Michael Dal Colle is expected to go in for Leo Komarov, but otherwise, there will be no changes on their end either.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (11th), Islanders (20th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-24th), Islanders (16th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Jan. 30, 2021 - Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Claude Giroux - 53 GP, 18 G, 39 A, 57 P
- Jake Voracek - 43 GP, 7 G, 27 A, 34 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 11 G, 18 A, 29 P
- Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 8-2-7, 2.64 GAA, .911 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.