Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Report: Sixers Convert Paul Reed's Contract and Sign Mason Jones

Flyers-Rangers: Game 33 Preview

03/27/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

It can't possibly get much worse. After a 9-0 loss last week, the Flyers somehow found a way to repeat that performance on Thursday, falling behind 6-0 early in the second on their way to an 8-3 loss.

The Rangers are back at Wells Fargo Center again on Saturday afternoon to take on the Flyers again, with the Flyers desperately needing to do something to turn their season around or face some significant consequences of a lost season.

Game time is at 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 32 13 18 31 Pavel Buchnevich 31 13 18 31
Joel Farabee 31 14 13 27 Ryan Strome 32 11 19 30
Jake Voracek 29 5 20 25 Artemi Panarin 21 8 21 29
Claude Giroux 30 8 17 25 Mika Zibanejad 32 10 16 26
Kevin Hayes 32 10 13 23 Adam Fox 31 3 23 26

Players To Watch 3-27

Once again, a game like Thursday's warrants a response from the team in some way. Even if change is necessary, even if this season can't be saved, at least show you have a pulse and care a little bit about the result. Claude Giroux needs to lead the way on that front.
 
Not to pick the same guy twice in a row, but Mika Zibanejad had two games for the ages against the Flyers in the last eight days. There's no reason to think he can't somewhat repeat that on Saturday, given his six goals and 12 points over two games, helping to fuel a stretch of 15 points in his last five.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-27

Brian Elliott finished off Thursday's game in relief and only allowed three goals instead of four like the last time the two teams met. Elliott will get the chance to go in goal and be the last line of defense against what the Flyers hope isn't another barrage of Rangers chances.

Igor Shesterkin was certainly able to get back into a rhythm with a 41-save performance in Thursday's game. Despite allowing three goals, he was very solid and figures to be a key piece for the Rangers down the stretch. He gets right back in goal on Saturday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-27

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-27

Rangers Scratches: Brett Howden (COVID protocol), Phillip Di Giuseppe (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Aside from the change in goal, no other changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
  • Rangers: The Rangers will also use the same lineup as the previous game on Saturday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-15th), Rangers (25th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Rangers (5th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Feb. 24, 2021 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (at PHI)
    • March 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Rangers 4 (F/OT) (at NYR)
    • March 17, 2021 - Rangers 9, Flyers 0 (at NYR)
    • March 25, 2021 - Rangers 8, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Joel Farabee - 6 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 8 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Claude Giroux - 60 GP, 14 G, 43 A, 57 P
    • Jake Voracek - 45 GP, 14 G, 25 A, 39 P
    • Brian Elliott - 15 GP, 4-9-1, 3.35 GAA, .875 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

Posted by on 03/27/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)