Flyers-Rangers: Game 33 Preview
03/27/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It can't possibly get much worse. After a 9-0 loss last week, the Flyers somehow found a way to repeat that performance on Thursday, falling behind 6-0 early in the second on their way to an 8-3 loss.
The Rangers are back at Wells Fargo Center again on Saturday afternoon to take on the Flyers again, with the Flyers desperately needing to do something to turn their season around or face some significant consequences of a lost season.
Game time is at 1 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|32
|13
|18
|31
|Pavel Buchnevich
|31
|13
|18
|31
|Joel Farabee
|31
|14
|13
|27
|Ryan Strome
|32
|11
|19
|30
|Jake Voracek
|29
|5
|20
|25
|Artemi Panarin
|21
|8
|21
|29
|Claude Giroux
|30
|8
|17
|25
|Mika Zibanejad
|32
|10
|16
|26
|Kevin Hayes
|32
|10
|13
|23
|Adam Fox
|31
|3
|23
|26
Brian Elliott finished off Thursday's game in relief and only allowed three goals instead of four like the last time the two teams met. Elliott will get the chance to go in goal and be the last line of defense against what the Flyers hope isn't another barrage of Rangers chances.
Igor Shesterkin was certainly able to get back into a rhythm with a 41-save performance in Thursday's game. Despite allowing three goals, he was very solid and figures to be a key piece for the Rangers down the stretch. He gets right back in goal on Saturday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
Rangers Scratches: Brett Howden (COVID protocol), Phillip Di Giuseppe (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Aside from the change in goal, no other changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
- Rangers: The Rangers will also use the same lineup as the previous game on Saturday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-15th), Rangers (25th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Rangers (5th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 24, 2021 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (at PHI)
- March 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Rangers 4 (F/OT) (at NYR)
- March 17, 2021 - Rangers 9, Flyers 0 (at NYR)
- March 25, 2021 - Rangers 8, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Joel Farabee - 6 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Kevin Hayes - 8 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
- Claude Giroux - 60 GP, 14 G, 43 A, 57 P
- Jake Voracek - 45 GP, 14 G, 25 A, 39 P
- Brian Elliott - 15 GP, 4-9-1, 3.35 GAA, .875 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.