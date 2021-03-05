YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #115 - We Know What's Coming

The YWT Podcast is back and it's a long one this week. The Flyers were eliminated from the playoffs, the team lost three straight to the Devils, the playoffs are approaching for the rest of the week and the conversation starts to go off the rails toward the end.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso are here for it all.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.