Sports Betting

NCLGS Calls Pennsylvania One Of The Most Important Online Gambling States

James Foglio photo
James Foglio
NCLGS Calls Pennsylvania One Of The Most Important Online Gambling States

The National Council of Legislators For Gaming States (NCLGS) is planning to review the gambling industry’s progress in Pennsylvania during its summer meetings this July.

The meetings are scheduled to be held at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, and prominent members of the state’s gambling industry are expected to be on the “Welcome to Pennsylvania!” panel.

NCLGS President, Shawn Fluharty, who is also a West Virginia delegate, is the chairman of the discussion. The four panelists include:

  • Drew Svitko, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Lottery
  • Kevin O’Toole, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
  • Patrick Browne, Secretary of Revenue, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue
  • State Senator Jay Costa

Furthermore, the main purpose of the council is to “help lawmakers keep pace with advancing technology and an ever-changing gaming environment” through “information sharing and education,” according to the official website.

Of course, the meetings feature a balanced panel with presentations that offer opposing views.

NCLGS to begin July meetings discussing growth of gambling, sports betting industries in Pennsylvania

The NCLGS is slated to begin the summer meetings evaluating the state’s gambling market. Available forms of gambling in the Quaker State include fantasy sports, horse racing, video gambling terminals (VGTs), retail and online casinos, the lottery, and retail and online sports betting.

Pennsylvania could also be joining the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA), after Representative George Dunbar introduced House Bill 2078 in March.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) would regulate the state’s involvement with the MSIGA.

If the bill passes, Pennsylvania would join 24 states already in the MSIGA — including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Additionally, the NCLGS is considering the regulation of skill games in the Keystone StateGovernor Josh Shapiro proposed a 42% tax on the machines in his upcoming fiscal year budget.

“Pennsylvania is one of the most sophisticated, diverse and important gaming states in the nation. So, it only makes sense that some of the state’s top regulatory and political leaders will talk about the lessons they have learned at the NCLGS Summer Meeting in Pittsburgh,” the NCLGS mentioned in an email sent to PlayPennsylvania

Topics  
Sports Betting
James Foglio photo

James Foglio

James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Sports Betting

Sports Betting
The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend

The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 8 2024
Sports Betting
Are Penn Entertainment and ESPN Bet gaining a share in the market without offering promotions?
Are Penn Entertainment and ESPN Bet gaining a share in the market without offering promotions?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 8 2024
Sports Betting
A Pennsylvania Bill Could Ban the Use of Credit Cards That Fund Sports Gambling and iGaming Accounts
A Pennsylvania Bill Could Ban the Use of Credit Cards That Fund Sports Gambling and iGaming Accounts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 8 2024
Sports Betting
The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend
The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 7 2024
Sports Betting
NFL Reinstates 6 Players From Gambling Suspensions
NFL Reinstates 6 Players From Gambling Suspensions
Author image James Foglio  •  May 4 2024
Sports Betting
National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program to Address Problem Gambling
National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program to Address Problem Gambling
Author image James Foglio  •  May 4 2024
Sports Betting
Money stolen from Shohei Ohtani was reportedly linked to Resorts World Casino
Money stolen from Shohei Ohtani was reportedly linked to Resorts World Casino
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 1 2024
Go to top button