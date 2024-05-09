NCLGS Calls Pennsylvania One Of The Most Important Online Gambling States

The National Council of Legislators For Gaming States (NCLGS) is planning to review the gambling industry’s progress in Pennsylvania during its summer meetings this July.

The meetings are scheduled to be held at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, and prominent members of the state’s gambling industry are expected to be on the “Welcome to Pennsylvania!” panel.

NCLGS President, Shawn Fluharty, who is also a West Virginia delegate, is the chairman of the discussion. The four panelists include:

Drew Svitko, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Lottery

Kevin O’Toole, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Patrick Browne, Secretary of Revenue, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue

State Senator Jay Costa

Furthermore, the main purpose of the council is to “help lawmakers keep pace with advancing technology and an ever-changing gaming environment” through “information sharing and education,” according to the official website.

Of course, the meetings feature a balanced panel with presentations that offer opposing views.

NCLGS to begin July meetings discussing growth of gambling, sports betting industries in Pennsylvania

The NCLGS is slated to begin the summer meetings evaluating the state’s gambling market. Available forms of gambling in the Quaker State include fantasy sports, horse racing, video gambling terminals (VGTs), retail and online casinos, the lottery, and retail and online sports betting.

Pennsylvania could also be joining the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA), after Representative George Dunbar introduced House Bill 2078 in March.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) would regulate the state’s involvement with the MSIGA.

If the bill passes, Pennsylvania would join 24 states already in the MSIGA — including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Additionally, the NCLGS is considering the regulation of skill games in the Keystone State. Governor Josh Shapiro proposed a 42% tax on the machines in his upcoming fiscal year budget.

“Pennsylvania is one of the most sophisticated, diverse and important gaming states in the nation. So, it only makes sense that some of the state’s top regulatory and political leaders will talk about the lessons they have learned at the NCLGS Summer Meeting in Pittsburgh,” the NCLGS mentioned in an email sent to PlayPennsylvania.