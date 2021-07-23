2021 NHL Draft: History of 13th Overall Pick

So, for all intents and purposes, the Flyers are picking 13th overall. While it is not a Top 10 pick, a year of uncertainty, unpredictability and limited viewings of prospects could certainly leave some finds at the middle of the first round.

The Flyers technically have the 14th overall pick in Friday’s first round of the NHL Draft. However, they will make the 13th selection. A forfeited pick by the Arizona Coyotes move the Flyers up one slot.

The Flyers have never had the 13th overall pick in the NHL Draft. Since this is the 13th selection but technically the 14th overall pick, it’s worth noting the Flyers have made two selections at 14th overall in the last three seasons, selecting Cam York in 2019 and Joel Farabee in 2018.

There are several solid NHL players that have been taken at 13th overall. While it’s too soon to tell what players from recent draft years will become, recent 13th picks have been used on forward Seth Jarvis (CAR, 2020), goalie Spencer Knight (FLA, 2019), and forward Ty Dellandrea (DAL, 2018).

One recent success story comes from the 2017 NHL Draft. The 13th pick that season belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights and was used to select forward Nick Suzuki, who was later traded to Montreal and just made an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 13th picks from the previous three seasons are all established in the NHL, with Carolina defenseman Jake Bean going in 2016, Boston defenseman Jakub Zboril going in 2015, and former Washington forward Jakub Vrana, now with the Detroit Red Wings.

Other 13th overall picks prior to that include defenseman Josh Morrissey (WPG, 2013), forward Radek Faksa (DAL, 2012), forward Sven Bartschi (CGY, 2011), forward Zack Kassian (BUF, 2009), forward Lars Eller (STL, 2007), and forward Dustin Brown (LA, 2003).

Other names highlighting the 13th overall pick list from prior to 2003 include Alexander Semin, Ales Hemsky, Ron Hainsey, Daniel Cleary, Jean-Sebastian Giguere and Mattias Ohlund.

Will the Flyers be adding another name to that list? That remains to be seen with many possibilities in play. But based on recent history, there could be some very talented players in play for the Flyers at the 13th overall selection.