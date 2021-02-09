Flyers Sign Joel Farabee to 6-Year Extension

Joel Farabee and the Flyers have agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $30 million, an average annual value of $5 million, Fletcher announced on Thursday. The contract begins in the 2022-23 season.

As the calendar flips to September and the final few weeks of summer are upon us, the summer of Chuck Fletcher continues. Another player due for a new contract next season is locked up for the long-term future.

Farabee, 21, led the Flyers in goals last season with 20 and added 18 assists for a total of 38 points in 55 games. In his rookie season in 2019-20, Farabee had eight goals and 21 points in 52 games.

Farabee also had three goals and five points in 12 playoff games in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This contract is the first for Farabee, who signed his entry-level deal in 2019 after his freshman season at Boston University. Farabee was the Flyers’ first-round pick at 14th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. Among members of his draft class, Farabee’s 28 career goals ranks third and his 59 points rank sixth.

With Farabee extended, that leaves five expiring contracts after this season for players who were not acquired this offseason: Claude Giroux, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Morgan Frost, Justin Braun, and Sam Morin.