Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #171 – What Ifs And Whys

Kevin Durso
YWT Podcast logo

The guys are back with a new episode of the YWT Podcast. This week, the guys look back at a busy week for the Flyers that featured a pair of overtime losses and a shutout win over Winnipeg.

They discuss the Flyers at the All-Star break and get into the some of the things about the state of the team that are in question, from roster construction, to cap, to front office personnel.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they discuss these topics and more.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #171 – What Ifs And Whys

Kevin Durso  •  6s
Flyers
Hart Makes 40 Saves, Flyers Blank Jets
Kevin Durso  •  15h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Jets: Game 51 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 28 2023
Flyers
Flyers Tie It Late, Fall to Wild in OT
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 26 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild: Game 50 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 26 2023
Flyers
Kings Down Flyers on Fiala’s OT Goal
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Kings: Game 49 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 24 2023
More Flyers News