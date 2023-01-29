YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #171 – What Ifs And Whys

The guys are back with a new episode of the YWT Podcast. This week, the guys look back at a busy week for the Flyers that featured a pair of overtime losses and a shutout win over Winnipeg.
They discuss the Flyers at the All-Star break and get into the some of the things about the state of the team that are in question, from roster construction, to cap, to front office personnel.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they discuss these topics and more.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.