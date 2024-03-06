Sixers

76ers’ Guard Tyrese Maxey Diagnosed With Concussion After Fall Against Mavericks

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers received some unfortunate injury news about All-Star Tyrese Maxey. According to a team official, Maxey has been diagnosed with a mild concussion.

Maxey sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Sixers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. He took a nasty fall while driving to the basket, resulting in the back of his head hitting Derrick Jones Jr.’s leg.

Maxey was eventually cleared to return to that contest. However, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Maxey began to experience concussion-like symptoms throughout the 24 hours following the game. The team ruled Maxey out for Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets before then announcing he was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

The 23-year-old guard has been placed in the NBA’s official concussion protocol. With the Sixers beginning a back-to-back on Tuesday, Maxey will presumably miss at least two games.

While Maxey is out of the lineup, head coach Nick Nurse will have to rely on Kyle Lowry and Cam Payne to helm the Sixers’ offense. Lowry started the last two games, averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest.

