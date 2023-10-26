Best NHL Bets Today 10/26: Wild vs. Flyers Betting Odds, Prop Bets, and More!

The Philadelphia Flyers return to the ice on Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM/EDT from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. Both teams enter the game at 3-2-1 on the 2023-24 season. Minnesota is coming off a 7-4 win over Edmonton and the Flyers are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas. The Wild are slight favorites according to BetMGM at -120.
Joel Farabee has scored goals in two of the past three games and is on a three-game point streak. Noah Cates lit the lamp for the first time in 2023-24 in the Flyers’ 5-4 OT loss to Vegas. He’s registered three-points in the past two games. Minnesota’s projected starter, Filip Gustavsson, has allowed 16-goals in his last three starts.
