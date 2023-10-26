Flyers

Best NHL Bets Today 10/26: Wild vs. Flyers Betting Odds, Prop Bets, and More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Best NHL Bets Today 10/26: Wild vs. Flyers Betting Odds, Prop Bets, and More!

 

The Philadelphia Flyers return to the ice on Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM/EDT from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. Both teams enter the game at 3-2-1 on the 2023-24 season. Minnesota is coming off a 7-4 win over Edmonton and the Flyers are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas. The Wild are slight favorites according to BetMGM at -120.

Related: Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back

Wild vs. Flyers Single Game Betting Odds

Bet MIN PHI Play
Moneyline -120 +100 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-250) -1.5 (+190) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 6-Goals (-115) Under 6-Goals (-105) BetMGM logo

Bet on PHI (+100)

Wild vs. Flyers Prop Bets

Prop Bet Odds Play
Joel Farabee- Anytime Goal +250 BetMGM logo
Noah Cates- Anytime Goal +350 BetMGM logo

Joel Farabee has scored goals in two of the past three games and is on a three-game point streak. Noah Cates lit the lamp for the first time in 2023-24 in the Flyers’ 5-4 OT loss to Vegas. He’s registered three-points in the past two games. Minnesota’s projected starter, Filip Gustavsson, has allowed 16-goals in his last three starts.

Bet on Joel Farabee (+250

 

Bet on Noah Cates (+350

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Brink Scores First Two Goals in Win

Flyers Postgame Report: Brink Scores First Two Goals in Win

Author image Kevin Durso  •  56min
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back
Author image Kevin Durso  •  11h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fall in Final Minute to Golden Knights
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fall in Final Minute to Golden Knights
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: After Hours
Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: After Hours
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Pavelski Nets Winner for Stars in OT
Flyers Postgame Report: Pavelski Nets Winner for Stars in OT
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Deep in the Heart
Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Deep in the Heart
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson Scores Twice in Win Over Oilers
Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson Scores Twice in Win Over Oilers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 19 2023
Go to top button