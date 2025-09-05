Eagles Roster Moves: Javon Baker Joins Practice Squad, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Makes Room

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles got their first win of the season last night, but the front office is still trying to win on the margins (or maybe increase them).

On Friday, the team agreed to a deal with receiver Javon Baker to bring him to the practice squad.

We’ve signed WR Javon Baker to the practice squad and released OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland. pic.twitter.com/fD5EYIUZEd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2025



Baker was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots last year and spent the year with New England last year and through all of camp this season.

He was a solid special teamer, but made just one reception. He had been rumored to be joining the team for a week now.

In college, he was a depth player at Alabama for two years before transferring to UCF and recording 1935 yards over his final two seasons.

Powell-Ryland was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles this season.

The Eagles may just be doing more roster juggling to try and keep more guys familiar with the team, so this may not be the last we see of Powell-Ryland.