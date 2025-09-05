Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Javon Baker Joins Practice Squad, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Makes Room

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Published5 hours ago on September 05, 2025

The Eagles got their first win of the season last night, but the front office is still trying to win on the margins (or maybe increase them).

On Friday, the team agreed to a deal with receiver Javon Baker to bring him to the practice squad.


Baker was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots last year and spent the year with New England last year and through all of camp this season.

He was a solid special teamer, but made just one reception. He had been rumored to be joining the team for a week now.

In college, he was a depth player at Alabama for two years before transferring to UCF and recording 1935 yards over his final two seasons.

Powell-Ryland was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles this season.

The Eagles may just be doing more roster juggling to try and keep more guys familiar with the team, so this may not be the last we see of Powell-Ryland.

 