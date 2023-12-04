Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Odds: Cowboys Open as Home Favorite for Sunday Night Football Showdown

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Odds: Cowboys Open as Home Favorite for Sunday Night Football Showdown

 

The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) have opened as a 3.5-point home favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) for their NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Football showdown in Arlington. The Cowboys will enter the game on a 10-day break after surviving a scare from Seattle on Thanksgiving Night. The Eagles will be looking to regroup after a 42-19 ass kicking by San Francisco on Sunday in South Philly.

Below is a complete look at Eagles vs. Cowboys betting odds including moneyline, point spread, and more from BetMGM.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Odds

Bet PHI DAL Play
Moneyline +145 -175 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 53.5-Points (-110) Under 53.5-Points (-110) BetMGM logo
