Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Odds: Cowboys Open as Home Favorite for Sunday Night Football Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) have opened as a 3.5-point home favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) for their NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Football showdown in Arlington. The Cowboys will enter the game on a 10-day break after surviving a scare from Seattle on Thanksgiving Night. The Eagles will be looking to regroup after a 42-19 ass kicking by San Francisco on Sunday in South Philly.
Below is a complete look at Eagles vs. Cowboys betting odds including moneyline, point spread, and more from BetMGM.