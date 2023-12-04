Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Show Absolutely Nothing In Loss To 49ers

The Eagles were in for perhaps their most difficult game of the season playing yet anther team that has had more rest than them.
It started out relatively well, but the Eagles were unable to convert in the red zone, particularly when Jalen Hurts holds the ball way too long just to take 15-yard sacks.
The ineptitude of the offense only got worse in the second quarter, where Brian Johnson turned to Kenneth Gainwell and Quez Watkins, the team’s two worst skill players, to move the chains in spite of Jalen continuing to take those sacks. Unsurprisingly, this plan was an utter failure and the team put up a big fat zero in the second quarter.
On the other side, the defense was standout in the first quarter. Then they apparently decided to stop tackling or getting pressure altogether. The defensive line basically disappeared in the second quarter and despite a first quarter shutout, they allowed 14 points in the second quarter and the Eagles entered the half with a deficit, 14-6.
That defense continued after the half as the 49ers scored 14 points on their next two drives while the Eagles defense looked about as good as your local pop warner defense. There was no pressure. There was not good tackles. There was no coverage of receivers.
The offense got going a bit after a late hit and assault of Big Dom on the sidelines left Dre Greenlaw ejected. That momentum didn’t last long as Darius Slay utterly failed to do literally anything positive and allowed a 3rd and 7 then failed to catch up to Deebo to allow another quick strike by San Francisco.
The offense got the ball back and was just as much of a failure as it was in the second quarter, culminating in Hurts choosing to leave the pocket on a run he had no chance of converting and injuring himself in the process (left with a concussion).
The defense made exactly 0 changes and got run over again. Marcus Mariota came in and, although his passes were way off, managed to move the chains several times for the Eagles until Hurts returned. Hurts punched it in, but with six minutes left, a failed two-point conversion and a defense with absolutely no skill, the Birds were essentially done since they were down 16. After that, it was just 49ers players who didn’t care because they won and Eagles defenders who didn’t care because they hadn’t cared since the second quarter anyway.
Overall, the defense was a pitiful embarrassment filled with guys who should be donating their game checks to folks that actually do something other than stand around and watch dudes run past them for 60 minutes. Every single player on that defense should be in the media admitting how God-awful they were.
Brian Johnson also needs to be out there explaining why Jalen Hurts is holding the ball for so long just to take sacks and why he’s trying so hard to get his worst offensive players the ball the most.
Some might argue AJ Brown, who had a slight edge in the yardage category but Smith had the much more impressive performance not only blocking, but breaking tackles. Smith ran through tackles for extra yardage. Brown did spins and went down on his own to avoid getting hit. Smith had 96 yards and a touchdown with nine catches on just 10 targets. He was the most reliable receiver Hurts had and perhaps the only player outside the running backs who actually appeared interested in getting that extra yardage rather than making a business decision.
The defense itself was garbage. The only players that deserve any attention on that side of the ball deserve to be torn to shreds for how awful they were and their absolute lack of heart and effort. Instead, I will argue that security is a defense and it was Big Dom who showed more heart in this game than any of the bums who wore a uniform for the defense. Dom DiSandro stood his ground and went after the dirty 49ers players, something that no one else on the offense had the balls to do – they were too busy being pushed around and flailing wildly at whoever ran by. Dom’s defense of the sideline was better than anything they did the whole game, even after he was forced to leave the sideline.
