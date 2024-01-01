Eagles vs. Giants Betting Odds: Eagles Open as Road Favorite in Regular Season Finale

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) are a significant road favorite for the 2023-24 NFL regular season finale against the New York Giants (5-11). Sure, the Eagles have the better roster and SHOULD win, however, as we saw a few weeks ago, the Giants will give the Birds all they can handle.
The Eagles enter the season finale on the heels of a devastating 35-31 loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals. The loss cost the Eagles the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and likely the NFC East division championship. The Giants lost a 26-25 thriller to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite all of that, BetMGM has installed the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite for Sunday’s finale in the Meadowlands.
Here’s a look at betting odds, including point spread, money line, and more for Eagles vs. Giants!